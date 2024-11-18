3 major Rangers takeaways: Quick's second straight shutout, top line dazzles again, and more from 2-0 shutout win over Kraken

The New York Rangers have embarked on a western road swing after their 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks earlier in the week. They began the trip on Sunday with a stop in the Pacific Northwest against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena in downtown Seattle.

The Rangers elected to give veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick, who last played on November 9 and gave a spectacular 37-save shutout performance against the Detroit Red Wings, the start between the pipes.

And it turned out to be the right call, as Quick picked up his second straight shutout to give him a total of 62 in his Hall of Fame career. The Rangers earned both points thanks to Quick's performance in shutting the door and improved their record to 11-4-1 through 16 games. Meanwhile, the Kraken fell to 9-9-1.

Neither team found the back of the net in the game's opening 20 minutes of play, and it appeared as though both teams were heading toward the second intermission still looking for the game's first tally.

However, newly re-signed Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere had other ideas as he redirected a pass from Artemi Panarin past goaltender Philipp Grubauer at the side of the net:

The Rangers took their 1-0 lead into the dressing room and didn't have to wait long after the third period started to pick up some insurance. Zac Jones picked up his first tally of the season, giving the Rangers a two-goal lead:

That would do it for the scoring; Quick made 24 saves and picked up the win, while Grubauer made 21 saves on the 23 shots he faced.

3 Major Takeaways from New York Rangers' 2-0 win over Seattle Kraken

#3. The Rangers withstood a major push by the Kraken in the second period

The host Kraken did everything possible to try and break the ice in the early goings of the game's middle frame, peppering Quick with multiple shots before the Rangers had even gotten their first shot on Grubauer.

Despite a brief defensive lapse, the Rangers showed why they're one of the top teams in the NHL by withstanding and overcoming everything Seattle could throw at them.

#2. New York's top line dazzles once again

The top line of Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere continued their dominance of the NHL, breaking the deadlock with Lafreniere's goal late in the second period.

Panarin has gone only one game this season without registering at least one point, while Lafreniere was rewarded by Rangers management earlier this season with a multi-year contract extension.

#1. Jonathan Quick continues to impress even at age 38

Not only did the Rangers' veteran goaltender earn two points for his club yet again, but he also moved to within three victories of becoming the first American-born goaltender to reach 400 in his career.

Quick also has an impressive shutout streak of 128:05, dating back to November 7 against the Buffalo Sabres.

The future Hall of Famer has turned back the clock and gives New York a solid option between the pipes in the event of an injury or struggles by starter Igor Shesterkin.

