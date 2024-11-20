3 major Vancouver Canucks takeaways from 4-3 loss to Rangers: Miller missed, faceoff% plummets and more

The Vancouver Canucks returned to action on Tuesday night, hoping to bounce back from their disappointing setback against the struggling Nashville Predators and avoid losing two games in regulation for the first time this season.

They welcomed the New York Rangers to Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver intending to prevent their 12th victory. However, it wasn't meant to be.

The Canucks were bested by the Rangers, who won by a 4-3 final score in regulation. Veteran Chris Kreider's goal midway through the third period proved to be the game-winner in a game that saw both teams trade goals back and forth.

The scoring began less than a minute after the opening faceoff, as captain and reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes beat Igor Shesterkin with a backhand shot. But just under two minutes later, Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad would notch his fourth goal of the season, knotting the score at 1-1.

The back-and-forth soon began, as Will Cuylle gave the Rangers the lead, only to have Kiefer Sherwood respond late in the period; both teams went to their respective dressing rooms tied at 2-2 after 20 minutes.

In the second period, Kaapo Kakko scored for New York, only to have Vancouver's Connor Garland score to once again level the score. After Kreider's go-ahead goal in the third, the Canucks weren't able to come up with the tying marker and fell in regulation for the second straight outing.

Shesterkin finished with 21 saves in the victory, while Arturs Silovs made 29 saves for Vancouver.

3 major takeaways from Vancouver Canucks' 4-3 loss to New York Rangers

#3. Vancouver's middle-of-the-pack faceoff percentage took a massive hit

While the Canucks are right in the middle of the 32 NHL clubs (ranked No. 15) in faceoff winning percentage, that stat line will take a beating after the Rangers won 67.2% of the draws during Tuesday's game.

#2. The Canucks missed the presence of J.T. Miller

One of the vocal leaders in the Canucks locker room, J.T. Miller has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the team to attend to an undisclosed personal issue, and there's no timetable for a return.

Any team would be affected by the void left by an important figure, and Vancouver got a tough lesson in what life is like without him. They'll need to do their best to compensate for him until he's back.

#1. Is it time to get concerned about Vancouver's home record?

The Canucks have nine victories on the season, and while they're in fifth place in the Pacific Division, only three points separate them from the first-place Vegas Golden Knights.

Of those nine wins, only three have come at Rogers Arena. They're one of the NHL's best teams on the road with an impressive 6-1 record, but their record in front of the home fans is a pedestrian 3-5-3.

Home ice plays a key role in a team's success, especially in the postseason from a statistical standpoint. The Canucks will look to improve their play in the friendly confines of their home venue.

The Canucks return to action on the ice when they face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

