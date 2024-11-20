3 major Winnipeg Jets takeaways: Scheifele hat trick fuels revenge victory, and more from 6-3 win over Florida Panthers

For the first time all season, the Winnipeg Jets suffered back-to-back losses, both of them in the Sunshine State over the weekend. They were bested by the Tampa Bay Lightning for their first road loss of the year, followed by a 5-0 setback at the hands of the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The Jets had the chance to get some revenge on Florida when the two teams met for a rematch, this time in the friendly confines of Canada Life Centre in downtown Winnipeg on Tuesday. And thanks to a big night from their top players, Winnipeg earned the last laugh, a 6-3 victory to improve their record to 16-3.

Winnipeg scored first as the first period was winding down, as Kyle Connor notched his 12th goal of the season. Not long afterward, Mark Scheifele would score his first of what would be a three-goal performance. His second tally came late in the second period, a power-play tally to increase the Winnipeg Jets' lead to 3-1.

Trending

While Florida's Sam Reinhard remained hot by scoring his 14th of the season, Scheifele completed the hat trick midway through the game's final frame to restore the two-goal lead.

Not willing to lay down and die, the Panthers cut the deficit to one goal thanks to Matthew Tkachuk, and pressed for the tying marker - but it wasn't meant to be. With goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky pulled, Morgan Barron scored not once but twice into the vacated net, sealing the victory for Winnipeg.

Bobrovsky finished with 21 saves in a losing effort, while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 Florida shots.

3 Major Takeaways from Winnipeg Jets' 6-3 win over Florida Panthers

#3. The Jets withstood an early and late push from the Panthers

The Panthers are the defending Stanley Cup champions for a reason, and they quickly attempted to pounce (no pun) on the Jets once again.

However, the Winnipeg Jets demonstrated the strong team they boast by not only preventing Florida from finding the scoresheet first but from tying the game late despite enjoying a 6-on-5 advantage with Bobrovsky pulled.

#2. Winnipeg can feel good about avenging its loss on Saturday

Not only did the Panthers defeat the Jets over the weekend to hand them their second straight loss, but they also prevented them from scoring for the first time in the 2024-25 campaign.

Understandably unhappy about the embarrassing setback, the Winnipeg Jets imposed their will on the Panthers as if to say, "Not in our house."

#1. Winnipeg's top players came through

Not only did the Jets hit right back at the Panthers, but they did so thanks to their alpha dogs. Connor's goal enabled him to continue his fabulous start to the season, while Scheifele's hat trick thrilled the fans in attendance.

Additionally, Scheifele's three-goal game was the ninth of his career, moving him past Patrik Laine for the second most in team history.

As an added bonus, Barron notched his first two goals of the year to seal the win with Bobrovsky on the bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback