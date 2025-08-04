3 New York Islanders bounce-back candidates for 2025-26 feat. Mathew Barzal

The New York Islanders ended a disappointing 2024-25 season by missing the playoffs. The expectation was that major changes would befall the organization. Those changes began with the hiring of Mathieu Darche as GM to replace Lou Lamoriello.

Ad

That move kicked off a flurry of activity headlined by a highly successful 2025 NHL Draft. Amid the hubbub, three players emerge as crucial bounce-back candidates heading into the 2025-26 season.

So, here’s a look at the top three players that could rebound next season as the New York Islanders hope to get back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

3 New York Islanders bounce-back candidates for 2025-26

#3 Pierre Engvall

Ad

Trending

Pierre Engvall could rebound next season after a sour season in 2024-25 - Source: Imagn

Pierre Engvall fell off the New York Islanders’ radar, getting cut at the outset of training camp last fall. He eventually made his way back to the team, but had a largely underwhelming season.

Ad

The 29-year-old ended the season with eight goals and 15 points in 62 games. That total was nearly half of his previous season’s total. But there’s hope that Engvall could rebound this upcoming season now that much of the uncertainty surrounding the club has been resolved.

The Islanders will be looking to give Engvall one last shot before making a final decision on his future. That opportunity could spur Engvall to have a resurgence in 2025-26.

Ad

#2 Anthony Duclair

A healthy Duclair could rebound over a full season - Source: Imagn

The New York Islanders signed Anthony Duclair last offseason, hoping he could complement the team’s top-six. But after an injury-filled season that saw him post career lows, Duclair could be on the path to a renaissance next season.

Ad

Duclair, who was on the trade block all summer, wasn’t moved. That signals the club still believes in the 29-year-old. Plus, dropping him in the lineup could do well to alleviate the pressure that prompted him to step away from the team, especially after Patrick Roy's detrimental comments.

If Duclair can stay healthy, he’ll be among the Isles’ best players this upcoming season.

#1 Mathew Barzal

Mathew Barzal will hopefully return to his 80-point level in 2025-26 - Source: Imagn

Mathew Barzal was another New York Islanders star hampered by injuries last season. Barzal barely got into 30 games and was shut down for good in late January.

Barzal was still productive when he got into the lineup. Scoring six goals and notching 14 assists for 20 points. This season, the expectation is that Barzal will be fully healthy. That situation could spur the 28-year-old to have a solid bounce-back season, potentially returning to his career-high of 23 goals and 80 points from 2023-24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama