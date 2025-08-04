3 New York Islanders bounce-back candidates for 2025-26 feat. Mathew Barzal

The New York Islanders ended a disappointing 2024-25 season by missing the playoffs. The expectation was that major changes would befall the organization. Those changes began with the hiring of Mathieu Darche as GM to replace Lou Lamoriello.
That move kicked off a flurry of activity headlined by a highly successful 2025 NHL Draft. Amid the hubbub, three players emerge as crucial bounce-back candidates heading into the 2025-26 season.
So, here’s a look at the top three players that could rebound next season as the New York Islanders hope to get back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.
3 New York Islanders bounce-back candidates for 2025-26
#3 Pierre Engvall
Pierre Engvall fell off the New York Islanders’ radar, getting cut at the outset of training camp last fall. He eventually made his way back to the team, but had a largely underwhelming season.
The 29-year-old ended the season with eight goals and 15 points in 62 games. That total was nearly half of his previous season’s total. But there’s hope that Engvall could rebound this upcoming season now that much of the uncertainty surrounding the club has been resolved.
The Islanders will be looking to give Engvall one last shot before making a final decision on his future. That opportunity could spur Engvall to have a resurgence in 2025-26.
#2 Anthony Duclair
The New York Islanders signed Anthony Duclair last offseason, hoping he could complement the team’s top-six. But after an injury-filled season that saw him post career lows, Duclair could be on the path to a renaissance next season.
Duclair, who was on the trade block all summer, wasn’t moved. That signals the club still believes in the 29-year-old. Plus, dropping him in the lineup could do well to alleviate the pressure that prompted him to step away from the team, especially after Patrick Roy's detrimental comments.
If Duclair can stay healthy, he’ll be among the Isles’ best players this upcoming season.
#1 Mathew Barzal
Mathew Barzal was another New York Islanders star hampered by injuries last season. Barzal barely got into 30 games and was shut down for good in late January.
Barzal was still productive when he got into the lineup. Scoring six goals and notching 14 assists for 20 points. This season, the expectation is that Barzal will be fully healthy. That situation could spur the 28-year-old to have a solid bounce-back season, potentially returning to his career-high of 23 goals and 80 points from 2023-24.
