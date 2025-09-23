  • home icon
3 New York Rangers stars likely to regress in 2025-26 NHL season ft. Vincent Trochek

By Cole Shelton
Modified Sep 23, 2025 13:55 GMT
3 New York Rangers stars likely to regress in 2025-26 NHL season ft. Vincent Trochek - Source: Imagn

The New York Rangers had a disappointing season last year, as the team missed the playoffs a year after winning the President's Trophy.

The Rangers have hopes of returning to the playoffs this season and will need some players to take a step forward. However, some players could take a step back, and here are three players who could regress.

3 New York Rangers stars likely to regress

#1, Vincent Trochek

Vincent Trochek is supposed to be an impact player for the New York Rangers, but he is getting older and should take a step back this season.

Trochek recorded 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 points, which was the most goals he's had since 2017-18.

But, Rangers coach Mike Sullivan is confident that Trochek will be part of the best 1-2 center punch in the NHL.

“If we put him in the middle, we arguably have three of the best centers, the 1-2-3 down the middle with J.T., Mika and (Trocheck)," Sullivan said. “In my mind, that’s as good as it gets. The challenge is, do we have what it takes to surround them with (wingers) to create the balance we need and set them up for success.”
Although Trochek can still be an effective player, he likely won't score as much as he did last season.

#2, Sam Carrick

Sam Carrick had a career-high in points - Source: Imagn

The Rangers signed Sam Carrick to be a bottom-six center, and he had a great season when many players didn't.

Carrick skated in 80 games, recording 6 goals and 14 assists for 20 points. He set his career-high in points, but that likely won't happen this season.

The Rangers have some young forwards competing for a roster spot, so Carrick could be a scratch at times, as he likely will regress this season.

#3, Jonathan Quick

Jonathan Quick is back as the Rangers' backup goalie, but he should likely regress this season.

Quick is 39 and will be 40 years old in January. The veteran goalie went 11-7-2 with a 3.17 GAA and a .893 SV%, which was a good season.

However, the Rangers will likely be a poor defensive team again and at Quick's age, it's likely he will take another step back.

Edited by Cole Shelton
