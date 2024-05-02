3 NHL stars who disappointed the most in Round 1 of 2024 Playoffs

The first round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs is nearly over as five of the eight teams have made the second round.

Although there are three playoff series still to be decided, it's a good time to reflect on the first round and the struggles of some star players. Let's take a look at three NHL stars who disappointed in Round 1.

Three NHL stars who disappointed in Round 1

#1 Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals were swept in four games by the New York Rangers, and their star player Alexander Ovechkin was held pointless.

Ovechkin couldn't find any offense, as the Rangers shut him down and didn't allow him to have a shot on goal in two of the four games.

"I didn’t play well," Ovechkin said after the game, via Sportsnet. “I don’t have that kind of touches. I try to find a different way to put the puck in.”

The Rangers spoke openly about how they focused on shutting down Ovechkin and they did just that.

#2 Pierre-Luc Dubois, Los Angeles Kings

Pierre-Luc Dubois had one point in the playoffs

The Los Angeles Kings were eliminated in five games by the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. It's the third straight season that the Kings lost in the opening round of the playoffs to the Oilers.

After losing to Edmonton last season, the Kings traded for Pierre-Luc Dubois and signed him to a hefty extension. The hope was that he would add some scoring and also shut down Edmonton's top players.

However, in the playoffs, he struggled, as he recorded just one point, a goal in Game 1.

#3 Tyler Toffoli, Winnipeg Jets

Tyler Toffoli was a trade deadline acquisition

The Winnipeg Jets were active at the trade deadline to strengthen their roster for a deep playoff run.

Among the acquisitions was Tyler Toffoli who was supposed to add some scoring and offense to the team. But he didn't do that as the Jets were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in five games.

Toffoli ended the NHL first-round playoff series with two goals in five games, but he played Game 5 on the fourth line, as he didn't make as big of an impact as the team had hoped for.