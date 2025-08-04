3 NHL superstar contracts that could prove to be a bargain in 2025/26 season ft. Nikita Kucherov

The NHL offseason is now in its dull period, so we're taking a look at the 2025-26 NHL season.

In the offseason, some star players got new massive contracts. But, heading into the season, here are three superstar contracts that could be bargains.

3 NHL superstar contracts that could prove to be a bargain

#1, Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov is one of the best players in the NHL and is tied for the 19th-highest paid player in the NHL.

Kucherov is earning just $9.5 million, which is an absolute steal. The Russian has been in the running to be the MVP in each of the last few years and helped the Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

Kucherov recorded 121 points after having 144 points the year prior. He should be a top-five highest-paid player, so the Russian's contract is a steal.

#2, Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov is entering the final year of his contract, so he's on a cheaper deal this season.

Kaprizov is tied for the 33rd-highest paid player in the NHL at $9 million a year, which is a steal. In his new deal, Kaprizov could very well be one of the top-three highest-paid players and make upwards of $13 million this season.

"I would be surprised if he doesn't sign in Minnesota. It sounds like they will give him whatever he wants. I believe he'll get more than Draisaitl," Johnston said on SDPN (59:50).

Kaprizov recorded 25 goals and 31 assists for 56 points in 41 games.

#3, Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes is widely considered to be either the best defenseman or the second-best defenseman in the NHL, but his salary isn't showing that.

Hughes has two more years left on his deal, and he's earning just $7.85 million this season. Hughes is tied for 76th in NHL salaries entering this season, which is absurd for one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

Hughes recorded 16 goals and 60 assists for 76 points in 68 games.

