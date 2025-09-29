3 NHL superstars Maple Leafs could target next offseason with $20M in cap space ft. Connor McDavid

The Toronto Maple Leafs will enter the 2026-27 NHL offseason with plenty of cap space to make moves.

The free agent class could also be one of the best ever, as the likes of Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Kyle Connor, and Kirill Kaprizov, among others, could all hit the open market.

Although free agency is a year out, here are three superstars the Maple Leafs could target, with the $20 million in cap space they have, according to PuckPedia.

3 NHL superstars Maple Leafs could target next offseason

#1, Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid will be the top free agent available next offseason if he gets there. The Edmonton Oilers captain is the best player in the world, but his future is very much in doubt as he has yet to re-sign.

McDavid is from the greater Toronto area, so the Maple Leafs would have a chance to land him if he wants to return home.

Having a one-two punch of McDavid and Auston Matthews would make the Maple Leafs legit Cup contenders.

#2, Kirill Kaprizov

The Toronto Maple Leafs saw Mitch Marner leave this offseason, and the team truly never replaced him.

If Kaprizov does hit the open market and leaves the Minnesota Wild - which could be likely - the Maple Leafs should be all over Kaprizov.

Kaprizov is a left winger, but Matthew Knies has that role on the first line. So, he could play on the right wing or just play alongside John Tavares and William Nylander.

Kaprizov would add some offensive boost to the lineup and make the Maple Leafs that much deeper and better.

#3, Jacob Trouba

The Maple Leafs have a great defensive unit, but could look to sign a top defenseman next offseason.

Jacob Trouba is one of the top defenseman available and would add some more physicality and shutdown play to the back end.

If Toronto trades Brandon Carlo, which has been rumored, Trouba would be the perfect fit to replace him.

Trouba would also likely make less than the $8 million he's making now, so it would be affordable for the Maple Leafs to sign him.

