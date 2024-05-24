3 NHL teams Don Waddell should consider joining as GM after imminent Hurricanes exit feat. Edmonton Oilers

Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell is expected to leave the Canes, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports. According to LeBrun, the Hurricanes have discussed Don Waddell’s replacement, as they believe that he will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

In the meantime, LeBrun says that the Canes have allowed Waddell to speak to other teams. As such, LeBrun’s report has fueled speculation about potential landing spots for Don Waddell.

With that in mind, here's a look at teams potentially interested in Don Waddell.

Three teams Don Waddell should consider joining this offseason

#1 Columbus Blue Jackets

Earlier this season, the Columbus Blue Jackets fired GM Jarmo Kekalainen. His departure came on the heels of a disappointing start to the season. The Jackets were picked to make the playoffs but finished bottom of the Eastern Conference.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Blue Jackets interviewed Waddell. If that’s indeed the case, it could signal that Waddell is the frontrunner for the job.

An experienced GM like Don Waddell could help Columbus turn the ship around, especially following a tough season. The Blue Jackets have young players to build around, so Waddell and Columbus could be a very good match.

#2 New York Islanders

Current Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello has been around for a long time. He had success with the New Jersey Devils during the 90s. However, he has been unable to replicate the same with other teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Isles.

While the Islanders made the playoffs this season, their prompt first-round exit has had critics calling for a change at the helm.

Following their exit, the Islanders confirmed that Lamoriello and coach Patrick Roy would return for next season. But as the NY Post, Lamoriello is open to change. The Post quoted Lamoriello saying:

"First of all, change is inevitable. But we’ll make whatever changes that we’re able to make to make this a better team."

With that in mind, the Islanders may benefit from bringing in someone with Don Waddell’s experience. Moreover, Waddell and the Islanders are familiar with each other. After all, the Hurricanes bounced the Islanders in this year’s playoffs.

#3 Edmonton Oilers

Another name that has floated as a potential replacement in Columbus is current Oilers GM Ken Holland. Holland’s contract expires at the end of the season, fueling speculation that he could leave Edmonton.

The Edmonton Journal reported insider Andy Strickland’s comments, pointing to a match between Holland and the Blue Jackets.

Thus, if Columbus chooses Holland over Waddell, that situation leaves the door open for Waddell to join the Edmonton Oilers. It’s a fascinating possibility, especially given the amount of talent in Edmonton.

Eventually, it seems that Waddell’s future landing spot depends on the direction the Columbus Blue Jackets choose to go.