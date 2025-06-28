3 NHL teams that made the smartest moves at the 2025 draft ft. New York Islanders

The 2025 NHL draft has come and gone.

Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa and Anton Frondell rounded out the top three of this year's class to begin what was a tremendous draft weekend.

As is with any transaction in any sport, there are often teams labeled as winners or losers, whether that's via trade, a free agent signing, or, in this case, a draft pick.

Almost every team will walk away happy with the haul they acquired over the last 24 hours, but that doesn't mean it will all turn out the way they hope. In fact, that never happens. The draft is a very fickle process, and things can change at any moment to affect a player's development and journey in the NHL.

However, even with all of the uncertainty and questions that remain, there are a few organizations that did an excellent job and should reap the rewards for years to come.

So let's dive into three NHL teams that made the smartest move at the 2025 draft.

3 NHL teams that made the smartest moves at the 2025 draft

#1 New York Islanders

The New York Islanders hit it out of the park this weekend. Winning the NHL draft lottery in shocking fashion allowed Matthew Schaefer to fall into their lap, but it wasn't just the first pick that won them the night. Trading Noah Dobson for Emil Heineman and both of Montreal's first-round picks (16th overall, 17th overall) was a risky move, particularly not knowing who could be available at those spots.

But it all worked out in the end because they landed two absolute steals in Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson, who many had as top 10-12 prospects in this class. Mathieu Darche did a fantastic job jumping into his first draft as GM of the Islanders, and it's impossible not to feel as if they were big winners.

#2 Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins were heavily connected to the Islanders in a potential trade to see New York move up and select Long Island native James Hagens. Everyone felt that the Dobson trade provided them with enough ammo to make that dream become a reality. But the Bruins didn't budge.

Instead, Don Sweeney kept the pick and took James Hagens for himself, which was absolutely the right move. Hagens could turn out to be a value at seventh overall given his skill set, and Boston was desperately lacking a high-end centerman, which they now have covered. He will be a joy to watch at the NHL level, perhaps setting up David Pastrnak.

#3 Detroit Red Wings

Lastly, Steve Yzerman made an excellent first-round selection. With the 13th pick, the Red Wings took forward Carter Bear, a relentless worker with a boatload of skill, having potted 82 points (40 goals, 42 assists) in just 56 games for the Everett Silvertips in 2024-25.

If it weren't for the Achilles injury he suffered in March, Bear very likely wouldn't have even been available for Detroit this late in the draft. Yzerman is betting on the talent and work ethic, which should pay off in the long run.

