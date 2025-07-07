3 NHL teams who could pursue a blockbuster trade after striking out in 2025 free agency

The first wave of NHL free agency is done, as most of the top-ranked free agents have all signed, and more depth players are available. In free agency, some teams struck out and still need to add more talent to their roster. With that, the trade market could be explored, and here are three NHL teams that should look to make a trade to bolster their roster.

3 NHL teams who could pursue a blockbuster trade after free agency

#1, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a relatively quiet offseason after trading Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade to the Vegas Golden Knights.

After losing a 102-point player, Toronto didn't sign a marquee free agent to replace him. With that, the Maple Leafs could explore the trade market to find a top-six winger.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has also said the team is on the lookout for a top-six winger.

“Mitch was a top-six forward, and we haven’t replaced that hole,” Treliving said, via Sportsnet. “That’s really where our focus is.”

Although the Maple Leafs don't have a ton of assets, Toronto still will likely make a trade to acquire a top-six forward.

#2, Detroit Red Wings

Detroit is in the midst of a nine-year playoff drought, and the Red Wings had a rather quiet free agency.

The Red Wings did trade for John Gibson to solidify the goalie position. But Detroit still needs to add more offense to the lineup.

Detroit has plenty of prospects and draft picks to pull off a blockbuster trade for a star top-six forward to really help them get over the hump. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made it clear that the team would explore the trade market.

“Anybody can go and look at the list of the potential free agents and see there aren’t that many guys you would think will have an impact,” Yzerman said. “There are very few this year, for whatever reason…

“It’s just there aren’t a lot of options right now,” Yzerman added. “Everybody wants, the teams I’m talking to, they want players. Just like we want players. What do we have to offer? I don’t want to trade our core players. You’re looking to add to your team, (using) future assets for that. Right now teams are all looking to add players to their teams. Kind of the same thing we’re trying to do.”

Detroit could be a team to watch in a possible blockbuster trade.

#3, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have been quiet in free agency, as Edmonton has lost several key players to other teams.

The Oilers have some major holes on the roster, and Edmonton may have to explore the trade market to find them, whether that's a goalie or offense.

