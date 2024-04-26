The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs is underway and some teams are already on the brink of elimination. Although the playoffs only started a week ago, some series already have three games played and some teams are poised to be eliminated.

Let's take a look at three times that are facing first-round exits.

3 NHL teams staring at Round 1 exits in 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs

#1, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the brink of being eliminated after dropping Game 3 to the Florida Panthers and going down 3-0 in their first-round series. Tampa Bay will need to win four straight games to avoid being eliminated, and it seems unlikely that will happen.

“There’s no more games if you lose the next one,” forward Tyler Motte said, via NHL.com. “Our backs are against the wall. [Time to] find out who you are and come out swinging.”

Head coach Jon Cooper added:

“We want the believers to show up at the rink tomorrow and if you’re not going to believe, you don’t have to come,” Cooper said. “So, we’ll see who shows up tomorrow."

Game 4 goes down on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

#2, New York Islanders

New York is down 0-3 to Carolina

The New York Islanders were heavy underdogs against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round, and the Isles are on the verge of being swept. New York has dropped the first three games, and it seems highly unlikely the Islanders will be able to win four straight games against the Hurricanes.

Game 4 of the series takes place on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and the Islanders will look to avoid the sweep.

#3, Washington Capitals

Washington trails 2-0 in the series

The Washington Capitals were the final team to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, but their time in the postseason could be short. Washington lost both games on the road to the New York Rangers and will need to win four of the next five to avoid being eliminated in the first round.

Game 3 of the series is on Friday night in Washington.