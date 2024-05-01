3 NHL teams that should target Hurricanes' Rod Brind'Amour amid contract holdup

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour is reportedly uncertain about his future with the team.

Brind'Amour has been the Hurricanes head coach since the 2018-19 season, and he has led Carolina to the playoffs every season.

However, Brind'Amour's contract is set to expire in June, and a report from Raleigh News came out on Wednesday that the coach isn't sure about his future with the team.

If Brind'Amour decides to leave Carolina, several teams will show interest in him.

3 NHL teams who should target Rod Brind'Amour

#1. Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken fired head coach Dave Hakstol, so the team has an opening, and many immediately linked Brind'Amour to the team.

Seattle's general manager is Ron Francis, who is close friends with Brind'Amour. They played together in Carolina and hired Brind'Amour as the Hurricanes head coach.

Brind'Amour reuniting with his friend and trying to lead Seattle back to the playoffs makes a lot of sense.

#2. Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are a young team on the cusp of competing for a playoff spot, and if Rod Brind'Amour becomes available, Ottawa should be after him.

Brind'Amour is one of the best coaches in the NHL, and the Sens need someone with a winning track record to coach this team.

Brind'Amour is also known for his no-nonsense and putting players in place, which Ottawa may need.

#3. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have head coach Sheldon Keefe under contract, but if Toronto fails to get out of the first round, the rumors indicate he will be fired.

If Toronto decides to fire Keefe, no better coach is available than Brind'Amour.

The Maple Leafs will need a new voice in the room if they fail to get out of the first round, and Brind'Amour will change how the team plays.

Brind'Amour's toughness and how he coaches may be what Toronto needs to find postseason success.