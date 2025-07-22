3 NHL teams whose Stanley Cup window could close in 2025/26 season ft. Washington Capitals

The Stanley Cup has often been considered the hardest trophy to win in sports, due to the grueling 82-game season and then four, best-of-seven series.
It takes a ton to win the Stanley Cup, and every year, several teams believe they have a chance at hoisting it. Yet, the 2025-26 NHL season could be the window closing for a couple of teams.
3 NHL teams whose Stanley Cup window could close
#1, Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals had the second-best record in the NHL last season, but this could be it for the Capitals.
Washington captain, Alexander Ovechkin, is playing out the final year of his deal, and it has been rumored that he will end his career back in Russia. If this is the final year of Ovechkin playing in the NHL, it would likely signal the Capitals' Stanley Cup window coming to an end.
#2, Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers have lost in the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back years, and this could be their final chance to win it all.
Although Edmonton has Leon Draisaitl signed to a long-term deal, this is the final year of Connor McDavid's contract with the Oilers.
If McDavid doesn't re-sign with the Oilers, it would end all hope of Edmonton winning the Stanley Cup anytime soon. McDavid is the best player in the NHL, and losing him for nothing would be killer to a team that has Cup aspirations again this season.
#3, Tampa Bay Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, but it appears their window is nearly shut.
The Lightning have tried to remake their roster, but the bottom of the lineup and defense aren't as good. Tampa Bay also plays in a tough division with the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and surging Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens all looking to make a run.
With the Lightning's core only getting older, their Stanley Cup window could very well be shut for good this season.
