3 NHL teams with the most work left in 2025 offseason after quiet free agency

The first wave of NHL free agency is over as most teams have done their heavy lifting.
However, some teams have been quiet and still have some work to do, including some legit Stanley Cup contenders. Here are three NHL teams that still have more work to do.
3 NHL teams with the most work left in the 2025 offseason
#1, Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have done plenty in the offseason, but do have more work to do.
The Maple Leafs did re-sign John Tavares and Matthew Knies who were key. However, Toronto saw Mitch Marner leave which has left a hole in the lineup.
Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has said the team needs to get another top-six forward.
“Mitch was a top-six forward, and we haven’t replaced that hole,” Treliving said. “That’s really where our focus is.”
Toronto has cap space to make another move or two as the Maple Leafs should explore the trade market.
#2, Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals were one of the major surprises last season, finishing second in the league in points.
However, the Capitals lost in the second round and with Alex Ovechkin's career winding down, Washington should have been aggressive in the offseason.
However, the Capitals have signed just one player, depth defenseman Declan Chisholm. It's been a strange offseason as Washington needs to add another impact forward to add more offense to the lineup.
#3, Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs to the Dallas Stars who were missing two of their best players.
After the series loss, Avs star player Nathan MacKinnon wasn't sure what would be next for the team.
"They were missing their best D (in Miro Heiskanen) and maybe their best forward (in Jason Robertson)," MacKinnon said. "We still couldn't beat them. Yeah, I don't know. I don't know what we're gonna do."
Colorado has since traded away forward Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood, and saw Jonathan Drouin and Ryan Lindgren leave in free agency. The only player who Colorado has added is defensmena Brent Burns.
The Avalanche seem like an impact forward or two short and need to add one before the puck drops.
