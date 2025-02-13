3 oldest players on Team Canada's roster for 4 Nations Face-Off feat. Sidney Crosby

On Wednesday, Canada and Sweden battled it out in the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. While Canada jumped out to an early lead, Sweden was able to force overtime. However, a goal from Mitch Marner secured the win for Team Canada.

With the team enjoying a day off leading up to the USA-Finland clash on Thursday, here's a look at the three oldest players on Canada's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Three oldest players on Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Utah - Source: Imagn

#1: Sidney Crosby

Trending

Born in 1987, Sidney Crosby is the oldest Canadian player participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. He has made his presence felt since he got drafted in 2005, holding numerous NHL and Pittsburgh Penguins records.

In the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Crosby assisted Marner's game-winner in OT and finished the matchup with a total of three assists in 17 minutes of action.

NHL: Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn

#2: Brad Marchand

36-year-old Brad Marchand has been making waves in the NHL since the 2008 season, spending the entirety of his career with the Boston Bruins. Much like Sidney Crosby, Marchand has set NHL and Boston Bruins records.

In Wednesday's matchup, he scored a goal, helping his team win over Sweden despite spending just 11:22 on the ice.

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

#3: Drew Doughty

Born in 1989, 35-year-old Drew Doughty has been in the NHL since 2008, with his entire career spent with the LA Kings. In addition to winning two gold medals with Canada in the Winter Olympics, Doughty has cemented his place in Kings history with two Stanley Cups and five All-Star appearances.

While he has only played in six games this season, Doughty skated for almost 19 minutes on Wednesday, indicating Team Canada coach Jon Cooper's trust in him.

After a hard-fought win on Wednesday, Team Canada will be back in action on Saturday when they face Team USA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles