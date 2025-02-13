3 oldest players on Team USA's roster for 4 Nations Face-Off feat. Chris Kreider

After a thrilling opening game between Canada and Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday, Team USA will take the ice on Thursday against Finland in their first game.

Heading into the matchup, Team USA is the betting favorite, which should come as little surprise given that they have the best odds to win the entire tournament.

With a combination of veteran leadership and young standouts, Team USA will look to kick off their 4 Nations campaign with a big win.

Three oldest players on Team USA's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off

#1: Chris Kreider

33-year-old Chris Kreider is the oldest player on the United States roster. The veteran winger was drafted in 2009, before making the jump to the NHL for the 2011-12 season.

He has been a staple of the New York Rangers, making two All-Star appearances while winning the 2022 Mr. Ranger award. Based on the team's practice lines, Kreider may not get much ice time in the USA-Finland game.

#2: Brock Nelson

Brock Nelson is also 33 years old and was drafted in 2010, but jumped to the NHL in the 2012-13 season. He has been with the New York Islanders since and represented the team during the 2023 All-Star game.

Based on the US' lines in practice, look for Nelson to skate on the team's fourth line alongside Vincent Trocheck and Dylan Larkin. Additionally, he is also expected to skate with the team's second PK unit.

#3: J.T. Miller

At 31 years old, J.T. Miller is the third-oldest player on the United States' 4 Nations roster. The veteran forward was drafted in 2011 by the Rangers, before making the jump to the NHL in the 2012-13 campaign.

Last season, Miller made his first All-Star appearance. He already made his presence felt in Vancouver, winning the Cyrus H. McLean Trophy, the Pavel Bure Most Exciting Player Award and the Fred J. Hume Award. When the team takes the ice on Thursday, he will likely receive solid minutes on the third forward line and with the first PK unit.

