3 possible landing spots for Kirill Kaprizov as Wild star reportedly rejects $128M contract offer

By Cole Shelton
Modified Sep 11, 2025 13:12 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
3 possible landing spots for Kirill Kaprizov as Wild star reportedly rejects $128M contract offer - Source: Imagn

The Minnesota Wild could be forced to trade Kirill Kaprizov after he reportedly rejected a massive contract extension. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that Kaprizov rejected an eight-year, $128 million deal, which would have made him the highest-paid player in the NHL.

However, after the report came out, Wild general manager Bill Guerin said that wasn't true.

"We can cut to the chase. Look, I don't know where this stuff comes from," Guerin said about the report. "I know two things: that info didn't come from us, and it didn't come from Kirill's agent. I don't know where it came from.
"His agent and I have a very good relationship. We're not gonna let things like this get in the way. I still think we're in a really positive place with Kirill, and like I said, part of my role is to protect him. So we're gonna let this go. We just move on."

However, where there is smoke, there is fire, so if he did turn it down, the Wild could trade Kaprizov. Or, he could walk in free agency. If the star forward leaves, here are three potential landing spots for him.

3 possible landing spots for Kirill Kaprizov

#1, New York Rangers

The New York Rangers could be a great fit for Kirill Kaprizov, and it makes a lot of sense.

The Rangers have Artemi Panarin as a pending free agent, and if Kaprizov reaches the open market, New York could let Panarin walk and sign Kaprizov.

Kaprizov is younger than Panarin and would fit better into the Rangers' window.

#2, Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are in a nine-year playoff drought and have plenty of cap space to make a big splash.

The Red Wings currently have nearly $12 million in cap space and need a true star player to build around. Kaprizov would be a top-line player for the Red Wings and would add some much-needed offense to the lineup.

Kaprizov recorded 25 goals and 31 assists for 56 points in 41 games last season.

#3, Carolina Hurricanes

The final team that makes sense for Kaprizov is the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the NHL and still have plenty of cap space to make a big move. Carolina has nearly $11 million in cap space, which is enough to add Kaprizov.

Kaprizov would be a top-line player for the Hurricanes and add more offense to the lineup, which was an issue for Carolina in the playoffs.

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

