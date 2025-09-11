3 possible landing spots for Kirill Kaprizov as Wild star reportedly rejects $128M contract offer

The Minnesota Wild could be forced to trade Kirill Kaprizov after he reportedly rejected a massive contract extension. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that Kaprizov rejected an eight-year, $128 million deal, which would have made him the highest-paid player in the NHL.However, after the report came out, Wild general manager Bill Guerin said that wasn't true.&quot;We can cut to the chase. Look, I don't know where this stuff comes from,&quot; Guerin said about the report. &quot;I know two things: that info didn't come from us, and it didn't come from Kirill's agent. I don't know where it came from. &quot;His agent and I have a very good relationship. We're not gonna let things like this get in the way. I still think we're in a really positive place with Kirill, and like I said, part of my role is to protect him. So we're gonna let this go. We just move on.&quot;However, where there is smoke, there is fire, so if he did turn it down, the Wild could trade Kaprizov. Or, he could walk in free agency. If the star forward leaves, here are three potential landing spots for him.3 possible landing spots for Kirill Kaprizov#1, New York RangersThe New York Rangers could be a great fit for Kirill Kaprizov, and it makes a lot of sense.The Rangers have Artemi Panarin as a pending free agent, and if Kaprizov reaches the open market, New York could let Panarin walk and sign Kaprizov.Kaprizov is younger than Panarin and would fit better into the Rangers' window.#2, Detroit Red WingsThe Detroit Red Wings are in a nine-year playoff drought and have plenty of cap space to make a big splash.The Red Wings currently have nearly $12 million in cap space and need a true star player to build around. Kaprizov would be a top-line player for the Red Wings and would add some much-needed offense to the lineup.Kaprizov recorded 25 goals and 31 assists for 56 points in 41 games last season. #3, Carolina HurricanesThe final team that makes sense for Kaprizov is the Carolina Hurricanes.The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the NHL and still have plenty of cap space to make a big move. Carolina has nearly $11 million in cap space, which is enough to add Kaprizov.Kaprizov would be a top-line player for the Hurricanes and add more offense to the lineup, which was an issue for Carolina in the playoffs.