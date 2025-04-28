3 potential landing spots for ex-Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan ft. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a coaching change on Monday as the team announced they parted ways with head coach Mike Sullivan.
Sullivan had been the Penguins' coach for 10 seasons and helped the team win back-to-back Cups in 2016 and 2017. However, Pittsburgh failed to make the playoffs in three straight years.
"He will forever be an enormous part of Penguins history, not only for the impressive back-to-back Cups, his impact on the core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust, but more importantly, for his love and loyalty to the organization. This was not a decision that was taken lightly, but as we continue to navigate the Penguins through this transitional period, we felt it was the best course forward for all involved," Dubas said in a statement.
After Sullivan was let go from the Penguins, here are three landing spots for him.
3 potential landing spots for ex-Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan
#1, New York Rangers
The New York Rangers fired head coach Peter Laviolette this offseason, and they are the most likely landing spot for him.
Mike Sullivan is a vocal coach who is considered one of the best coaches in the NHL. The Rangers need to swing big for a coach, and right now, Sullivan is arguably the best coach available.
Sullivan has also previously been an assistant coach with the Rangers.
#2, Boston Bruins
The two favorites for Mike Sullivan appear to be the Rangers and the Boston Bruins.
Joe Sacco was the interim coach, but it's uncertain if he'll be promoted to head coach.
Boston has made it clear they want to compete next season, and Sullivan will help the Bruins be competitive next season if that is the case.
#3, Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver decided not to pick up the option on Rick Tocchet's contract, but they still could agree to a long-term deal.
Yet, if the Canucks opt to go in a different direction entirely, hiring Sullivan makes some sense. Sullivan is a great coach who can help the Canucks try and get over the hump.
Sullivan also served as an associate head coach and was an interim head coach for six games for the Canucks while John Tortorella was suspended.
Regardless, Sullivan will have multiple options.
