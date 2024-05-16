3 reasons why Dallas Stars failed to close out series vs Colorado Avalanche with Game 5 loss

The Dallas Stars had the Colorado Avalanche on the ropes but failed to deliver the knockout blow. The Stars’ 5-3 loss in Game 5 sets up a Game 6 matchup for Friday night at Ball Arena.

Dallas will now have to beat the Avs in their building as Colorado looks to force a Game 7. With that in mind, here's a closer look at three reasons why the Dallas Stars could not put Colorado away tonight.

3 reasons why Dallas Stars could not close out series in Game 5

#1. Stars could not contain Cale Markar

Avs’ top D-man, Cale Makar, showed up to play tonight. Makar netted two goals on five shots in over 26 minutes of ice time.

Makar was everywhere tonight, living up to his reputation as a Norris Trophy winner. Makar’s first goal of the game, a powerplay marker, tied the game at two late in the second period. The goal set the tone for the third period, as the Avs went on to take a 4-2 lead.

The Dallas Stars will need to keep Makar off the scoresheet in Game 6 if they want to close out the series. Thus far, it’s been a tall order, as Makar has registered 12 points in nine games.

#2. Avs powerplay clicked

Colorado went 2-for-3 with the man advantage. Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored, giving the Avs a much-needed offensive boost.

Tonight’s performance should be a wake-up call as the Avs’ powerplay went quiet in Games 2, 3 and 4, going a combined 0-for-8.

It’s worth pointing out that Colorado went 2-for-2 on the powerplay in their Game 1 victory. As such, it seems the Dallas Stars need to contain the Avs’ powerplay to have any chance to win.

#3. Dallas couldn't match Avs' intensity

The Stars had a hard time matching the Avs’ intensity tonight. Colorado outhit Dallas 34-20. At times, Dallas seemed outmatched along the board and corners.

While Jake Oettinger kept Dallas in the game for the most part, Dallas, as a whole, could not contain the onslaught, with Nathan MacKinnon delivering the knockout punch at 16:50 of the third period.

Expand Tweet

It’s worth mentioning that the Avs outhit the Stars 42-24 in Game 4, but the Dallas Stars played a much tighter defensive game. The tight defensive game limited the Avs to one goal, giving the Stars a 5-1 win.

Dallas will need to tighten up their game, particularly in front of the net, providing Oettinger a better chance to make key saves if they hope to end the series in Game 6.