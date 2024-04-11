When he retires, Patrick Kane will be in the Hockey Hall of Fame. With a resume that includes three Stanley Cup titles, a scoring title, a league MVP and close to 1,300 points, he'll enter as a first-ballot candidate.

At 35, Kane's passion for the game remained unwavering despite the need for hip resurfacing surgery. He made his 2023-24 debut on Dec. 7, starting a new career chapter with the Detroit Red Wings. After 16 years with the Chicago Blackhawks and a brief stop with the New York Rangers, Kane chose Detroit, which showcased his determination to extend his career.

The Red Wings have been a beacon of success in the NHL for nearly three decades. Despite their 25-year playoff streak ending in 2016, Detroit has been steadily rebuilding, painting a picture of a promising future. The team's potential to return to the postseason is not just a distant dream but a tangible reality this season.

Patrick Kane's decision to join the Red Wings reverberated through hockey, a testament to his stature in the game. As the season ends, the team is on the cusp of a triumphant return to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Here are three compelling reasons why the Red Wings should re-sign Kane, regardless of their postseason fate, underscoring the immense value of his presence in the team.

3 reasons why the Detroit Red Wings should re-sign Patrick Kane

#3. Kane brings invaluable leadership and experience

As mentioned, Patrick Kane is a three-time Stanley Cup winner who won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013 as a playoff MVP. After 17 seasons, he's skated in over 1,225 games and an additional 143 contests in the playoffs.

Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings

According to EliteProspects, the Red Wings are the 18th-youngest team in the NHL, and their captain, Dylan Larkin, is just 27. Before acquiring Kane, Detroit brought in former Stanley Cup champions David Perron, J.T. Compher, Robby Fabbri and Olli Maatta to help build a winning culture.

Despite the contributions of all four skaters, no one is Kane, and none of them has the same pedigree as the third-highest American scorer of all time. Even though he is in the twilight of his career, he's still one of the most dynamic stick handlers in the game.

#2. Kane can still play and produce

Earlier this week, the NHLPA announced the results of their annual player's poll. When discussing the league's best stick handler, naturally, Connor McDavid came in first with a whopping 35.53%. However, Patrick Kane came in second place at 20.89%

Although he missed about six months of training due to the surgery, Kane has compiled 44 points in 46 games, equalling a .956 points-per-game pace, slightly below his career average of 1.04. Despite the limited time, Kane has scored 20 goals for the 16th time in his career and is the Red Wings' fifth leading scorer.

After just 46 games, he's the only skater in the lineup to reach double digits in scoring who hasn't played in at least 63 games.

#1. Kane signed in Detroit to continue playing with Alex DeBrincat

In 16 seasons, Kane skated alongside Jonathan Toews, forming one of the most successful duos in Blackhawks' history. During their time together, they won three titles and skated with some of the game's young stars like Artemi Panarin and Alex DeBrincat.

Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings

Last season, Patrick Kane joined the Rangers, hoping to regain the magic he had with Panarin, although New York did not advance past the first round of the playoffs. As a free agent, Kane watched as DeBrincat was traded from the Montreal Canadiens to the Red Wings, choosing to sign in the Motor City.

Kane and DeBrincat combined for 17 goals as teammates in Detroit, with Kane netting five and DeBrincat netting 12. DeBrincat is one of three players with 60 points, and Kane is one of three with 40 points. Even though it's a small sample size, if Steve Yzerman were serious about turning this team into a contender, he'd be wise to keep Kane and DeBrincat together, at least for another season.