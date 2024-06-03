3 reasons why the Edmonton Oilers should lift the 2024 Stanley Cup

The Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals. For the Oilers, this year’s Finals appearance marks the first time since 2006 that they’ve reached this stage.

Most importantly, it’s the first time in the Connor McDavid era that the Oilers have a shot at hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup. So, let’s explore three reasons why the Edmonton Oilers could take home their first championship since 1990.

Three reasons why the Edmonton Oilers should hoist the Cup in 2024

#1 The Oilers have one of the best duos in history

The Edmonton Oilers have been the best duo in hockey since the days of Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have carried the Oilers throughout the playoffs. McDavid leads playoff scoring with 31 points, while Draisaitl is second with 28.

McDavid and Draisaitl are at their best on the powerplay. The Florida Panthers will have to work hard to stay out of the box. The Oilers demonstrated how strong their powerplay can be in game 6 against Dallas. Edmonton scored on their two chances. That was all the offense they needed to eliminate the Stars.

#2 The Oilers are a deep team

While there's a great deal of focus on McDavid and Draisaitl, the Oilers are a deep team.

Their core extends to 50-goal scorer Zach Hyman, number-one defenseman Evan Bouchard, and a talented supporting cast that includes Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Mattias Ekholm.

When put all together, the Edmonton Oilers have two solid scoring lines that could match up against the Panthers’ best defensive players, namely Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov.

However, the rest of the Oilers’ lineup can contribute when needed. Veteran Corey Perry has found another gear, playing alongside Draisaitl. Adam Henrique adds experience and grit to the middle six, while Darnell Nurse is still a strong offensive presence on the blue line.

#3 The Oilers can close out games effectively

One of the biggest areas for improvement has been the Oilers’ ability to lock down games in the third period. Edmonton demonstrated that in game 6 against Dallas.

While the Oilers only had 10 shots the entire game, they had a 2-0 lead going into the third period. They played solid defense, locking the game down. Despite a late goal by Dallas, the Stars were unable to generate much offense despite a strong push with about five minutes remaining.

The biggest storyline in game 6 is the Oilers’ ability to play strong defense. While Edmonton is known as a high-flying offensive club, coach Kris Knoblauch has instilled the work ethic needed to close games out effectively.

It seems that this year, the Oilers have all the pieces in place to bring the Cup back to Canada for the first time since 1993.