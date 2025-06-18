3 reasons why Florida Panthers are poised to extend Stanley Cup title run into a dynasty

The Florida Panthers blew out the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 to win the Stanley Cup for the second-straight season.

The Panthers have made the Cup Final in three straight seasons, and to be a dynasty, the common thought is that teams need to win three times with their core.

After Florida won the Cup for the second-straight season, here are three reasons why the Panthers could turn into a dynasty.

3 reasons why Florida Panthers are poised to be a dynasty

#1, Sergei Bobrovsky

Sergei Bobrovsky is one of the best goalies in the NHL, and he is still under contract with the Florida Panthers.

Having a star goalie is key to winning the Cup, and Florida has one of the best goalies in the world. Bobrovsky still has one more year of his seven-year, $70 million in cap space.

Bobrovsky finished the playoffs going 16-7 with a 2.20 GAA and a .914 SV%.

#2, East is likely to get worse

Florida has run through the Eastern Conference in three straight years, and it appears the Panthers are still the team to beat in the East.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are likely the second-best team in the Conference, and they are expected to take a step back next season. Toronto will lose 102-point forward Mitch Marner for nothing in free agency, and there aren't a ton of top free agents to replace him.

Tampa Bay is also getting older, while the Metro division is much worse, so at this point, Florida remains the best team in the East.

#3, Most of the core is signed

Florida does have three key free agents in Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad.

The Panthers traded for Seth Jones to replace Ekblad, and it seems like one of, if not both of, Bennett and Marchand will re-sign.

But, even without it, Florida still has Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Anton Lundell, Gustav Forsling, Jones, Carter Verhaeghe, Eetu Luostarinen and Evan Rodrigues all under contract for next season.

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

