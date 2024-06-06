3 reasons why Jake Guentzel should not consider joining Connor Bedard & Blackhawks feat. Chicago's rebuild

Star winger Jake Guentzel will sign with the Chicago Blackhawks, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman claims.

During a recent appearance on the Jeff Mark Show, Friedman referred to the Jake Guentzel free agency saga. When asked about his forecast, Friedman stated:

"My surprise July 1st pick is Jake Guentzel, Chicago."

Friedman went on to back up his claim by stating:

"I look at this way, Jake Guentzel is a Midwest guy, Chicago is a Midwest location, also they do need to get players with Bedard… it doesn’t seem insane to me."

Trending

Expand Tweet

While the idea of Guentzel signing with Chicago seems plausible to Friedman, there are three key reasons why Jake Guentzel should not sign with the Blackhawks.

3 reasons why Jake Guentzel shouldn’t consider joining Connor Bedard in Chicago

#1: Chicago is a rebuilding team

Chicago is mid-way through a rebuilding phase. The Hawks are one year removed from holding the first overall pick. This year, the club will pick second.

While Chicago may have plenty of talent on the way, they are nowhere near contending at this point. The Hawks finished last in the Central Division and don’t look poised to make much progress next season.

At 29, Guentzel is entering the latter portion of his career. While he may still have plenty left in the tank, he can’t afford to wait another four or five seasons for a rebuilding club to return to contention. As such, Guentzel should consider a contender over a rebuilding team.

#2: The Blackhawks lack a true number-one center to play with

Connor Bedard could be the next Sidney Crosby. But he’s not a bona fide number-one center yet. Thus, the Blackhawks lack a true number-one center to play with Guentzel.

For instance, Guentzel played with Crosby in Pittsburgh. In Carolina, he played with Sebastian Aho. That’s missing in Chicago.

While a Bedard-Guentzel combo could be exciting to watch, Guentzel should consider a team that has a solid number-one center to play with. A team like Edmonton could allow Guentzel to flank either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. As such, Guentzel should consider a team that offers that type of player.

#3: Chicago’s style doesn’t suit Guentzel

As a young, rebuilding team, coach Luke Richardson has instilled structure and discipline. While such a style can lead to success, it’s hardly conducive to high-scoring totals. This style could impact Guentzel’s point total.

Guentzel is a goalscorer and playmaker. So, Guentzel should consider joining a team with dynamic playmakers like Mika Zibanejad in New York or Auston Matthews in Toronto.

Ultimately, Guentzel should avoid a team such as Chicago and consider staying in Carolina, where he could have a better chance to win a Cup.