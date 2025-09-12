3 reasons why Kirill Kaprizov could be pushing his luck by rejecting Minnesota Wild's $128M contract offer

Minnesota Wild star forward Kirill Kaprizov reportedly rejected a massive contract extension. The Russian rejected an eight-year, $128 million deal that would have made him the highest-paid player.However, Wild general manager Bill Guerin said he isn't sure where that report came from, as he says Kaprizov didn't turn it down.&quot;We can cut to the chase. Look, I don't know where this stuff comes from,&quot; Guerin said about the report. &quot;I know two things: that info didn't come from us, and it didn't come from Kirill's agent. I don't know where it came from.&quot;His agent and I have a very good relationship. We're not gonna let things like this get in the way. I still think we're in a really positive place with Kirill, and like I said, part of my role is to protect him. So we're gonna let this go. We just move on.&quot;Yet, if Kaprizov did turn it down, it could be a risky move.3 reasons why Kirill Kaprizov took a risk by turning down extension#1, InjuryThe biggest reason why Kirill Kaprizov could be pushing his luck by turning it down is the injury factor.Kaprizov has dealt with injuries throughout his career, as he played in just 41 games last season. Although he did put up 56 points, if he has another injury-plagued season, it could hurt his #2, Wild fan base could turnAnother negative reason for Kirill Kaprizov turning down the extension is due to the fact that the Wild fanbase could turn on him this season.If Kaprizov plays out the season, he may be booed and treated poorly throughout the season, which in turn could impact his play.Kaprizov is the face of the Wild, but that could change now that he has turned down the massive extension.#3, May not get more moneyThe final reason Kirill Kaprizov is pushing his luck by turning down the extension is that this may be the most money he gets.First off, eight-year deals will no longer be a thing come next year, so that will limit the amount of money. If he also reaches free agency, the most term Kaprizov can get is six years, which will push him under $100 million.So, Kaprizov is taking a big risk by turning the massive extension down.