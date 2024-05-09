3 reasons why Kyle Dubas-Sheldon Keefe reunion makes perfect sense for Pittsburgh Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs fired head coach Sheldon Keefe on Thursday, and a reunion with the Pittsburgh Penguins could make sense.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is a former Toronto Maple Leafs GM. Dubas was the one who hired Keefe to be Toronto's head coach. He also gave Keefe the head coaching job in the OHL and the AHL.

Following Keefe's firing, here are three reasons why a reunion makes sense.

3 reasons why Kyle Dubas-Sheldon Keefe reunion makes perfect sense

#1. They have history

Kyle Dubas has hired Sheldon Keefe to be a head coach on three different occasions.

Dubas hired Keefe to be the head coach of the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, the AHL's Toronto Marlies and the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs. Dubas has much respect for Keefe, and the GM obviously prefers his coaching style.

With Dubas now in control in Pittsburgh, Keefe could be a fit there

#2. Giving the team a new voice

The Pittsburgh Penguins have missed the playoffs in back-to-back years and it could be time for the team to get a new voice as head coach.

Mike Sullivan has been the Penguins' head coach since 2015 and helped lead the team to back-to-back Stanley Cups. Although he has had a ton of success in Pittsburgh, he may have outstayed his welcome as with the lack of success, Dubas could opt for a new coach to shake things up.

#3. Asset management

Mike Sullivan will be a highly after coach, and it appears his relationship with Kyle Dubas is not the best.

Sullivan has three years left on his deal and there have been reports that he could be traded. Dubas could trade Sullivan to a team for a draft pick, and then hire Sheldon Keefe.

It would give the Penguins a draft pick to either select a prospect or trade while allowing Dubas to bring in a new head coach which seems likely.