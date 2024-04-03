3 reasons why Macklin Celebrini could end up being better than Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks drafted Connor Bedard first overall in last year's draft, and he was considered to be a can't-miss prospect.

Bedard has shown why in his rookie season, but in the 2024 NHL Draft, there's another can't-miss prospect in Macklin Celebrini, a forward at Boston University. Here are three reasons why he could be better than Bedard.

Three reasons why Macklin Celebrini could be better than Connor Bedard

#1 Defensive ability

Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini are two highly touted prospects, but Celebrini could find more success in the NHL due to his defensive ability.

Both Bedard and Celebrini are known for their goalscoring and offensive ability. While Celebrini can be a shutdown player and defend the best players in the world, while Bedard isn't there yet.

Celebrini grew up playing defense and has continued to show in college that he can be relied on late in games to shut down opposing teams and be on the ice late on.

#2 Playmaking ability

Connor Bedard will likely be the better goalscorer than Macklin Celebrini due to his shot, but Celebrini's playmaking ability is next-level.

Celebrini has an insane vision and makes plays not many can do. One NHL scout spoke to The Hockey News comparing Celebrini with Bedard.

"I think there's a Bedard hangover, because (Celebrini) is incredible," he said. "The hockey sense, the skill, the puck protection and second-effort; what I hear about his work habits - he's outperforming guys in college already. For me, he's a clear-cut, no-one's-even-close-to-challenging-him No. 1.

"He's got a little Sidney Crosby in him with the second effort on the puck. And you can't get the puck off him. People are punch-drunk on Bedard but the shot is there, the playmaking is there, the play-driving is there - what else is he supposed to do? He's playing a full year of college at 17 years old. It's crazy."

At BU this season, Celebrini has 32 goals and 32 assists in 37 games, showing his ability to be a playmaker as well. Celebrini's ability to score but also make plays happen with his passing could give him a leg up on Bedard.

#3 Size

The final reason is Macklin Celebrini's size. He's listed at six foot, which is two inches taller than Connor Bedard, but his listed size has been in question since he got into the NHL.

Celebrini uses his size well to keep defenders off the puck, which Bedard has been inconsistent with this season.

