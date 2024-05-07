3 reasons why Maple Leafs should hire Craig Berube as next head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, plunging the future of coach Sheldon Keefe into doubt. Keefe has two years left on his contract, but moving on from him wouldn't be a surprise, as the team hasn't had playoff success with him.

One name that has been talked about as a potential replacement if Keefe gets fired is Craig Berube. Here are three reasons why Berube makes sense as Toronto's next coach.

Three reasons why Maple Leafs should hire Craig Berube

#1 He has won the Stanley Cup

The biggest reason to hire Craig Berube is that he's a winner, as he coached the St. Louis Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019.

The Maple Leafs need a coach with a proven track record, and Berube is that. as he knows what it takes to win a Stanley Cup. Having a coach who has been there before is what the Leafs need.

#2 Berube wants to coach Toronto

Craig Berube has spoken publicly about his desire to coach the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Berube played for the Maple Leafs when he was a player, so he says that it would be an honor to coach for them.

"It would be an honor to coach there for the Toronto Maple Leafs, if that ever happened. It's (one of) if not the best hockey market in the world. A great organization that does everything they can to try to win," Berube told TLN.

Having someone who understands the city and what Maple Leafs hockey means is crucial for the next coach, and Berube fits that bill.

#3 He demands a lot of players

Craig Berube doesn't let players get away with anything, and Toronto may need that.

Fans and media often complain that Leafs players control the team and don't get yelled at, which Berube would be quick to do. Berube also demands his players to play both ends of the ice, which is what Toronto needs.