3 reasons why Mitch Marner should be traded by Toronto Maple Leafs this off-season

The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered another early playoff exit, being eliminated in the first round by the Boston Bruins. After the playoff exit, the Maple Leafs' front office announced that they were considering all options, leading many to speculate that Mitch Marner might be traded.

Marner has one year left on his deal and the skilled forward should be dealt. Here are three reasons why:

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs should trade Mitch Marner

#1: He hasn't performed in the playoffs

Toronto has tried the 'Core Four' for several years now, and all that has come from it is one series win. The Maple Leafs need to make a change to their core group and Marner is the most obvious one as he hasn't been a playoff performer.

Marner is over a point-per-game player in the regular season, but in the playoffs, when the game gets more physical, he struggles. In the past playoffs, Marner had three points in seven games.

#2: His contract

Mitch Marner is the most obvious trade chip for the Toronto Maple Leafs because he has just one year left. Auston Matthews and William Nylander signed long-term deals and are set to be the core group for the Maple Leafs.

With Marner having just one year left on his deal, he would be a viable trade chip, as teams can see how he fits for a year before signing him to a long-term deal.

#3: Add more pieces

The Maple Leafs built their team through four forwards and that hasn't worked. Marner is one of the most attractive chips in the NHL and the Maple Leafs should be able to get plenty for him.

Toronto could trade Marner for either a goalie or defensive help and spread his $11 million salary around through multiple players.

Trading Marner and splitting up his money through multiple players will make the Maple Leafs a much deeper and likely better team.