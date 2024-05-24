3 reasons why the New York Rangers should have Matt Rempe play in Game 2 against Panthers

The New York Rangers struggled in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers, as New York lost 3-0. In the loss, New York was also outhit 38-to-27.

After the Game 1 loss, Rangers fans called for enforcer Matt Rempe to draw back into the lineup. Although Rempe doesn't add much offensive play, he does bring a much-needed physical edge.

3 reasons why Matt Rempe should play Game 2

#1, Physical play

The Florida Panthers are known for their physical play and have been dominating teams all season.

Florida did that perfectly in Game 1, as they were the more physical team and had their way with the Rangers.

New York had no answer for Florida's play and the Panthers weren't afraid to go near Igor Shesterkin in the net because the Rangers didn't have anyone in the lineup that they were scared of.

#2, Gives energy into MSG

Matt Rempe is a fan favorite and when he is on the ice, the arena goes insane and gets loud.

For most of Game 1, Florida took the crowd out of the game as fans at Madison Square Garden didn't have anything to cheer for.

Hockey is a big momentum game and if Rempe is in the lineup, the arena will be loud and when he makes a big hit, that could change the momentum of the game and give the Rangers confidence.

#3, Response for hits

In Game 1, Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola landed a big hit against Filip Chytil who returned to the lineup after an injury.

It was a massive hit, and because Rempe wasn't in the lineup, no one made Mikkola pay. Instead, if Rempe is in the lineup, he could go out there and hit Mikkola in the next shit or even fight him.

Rempe has the ability to make Panthers players think twice about delivering hits to their star players.