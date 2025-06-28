3 reasons why the NHL's decentralized draft experiment failed and shouldn't return

The NHL's decentralized draft officially started on Friday night, and the new format has quickly become a hot topic for debates.

After a 26-6 majority vote, the league decided to adopt a draft format similar to the NBA, where players are on-hand, but team executives are all off-site.

While some executives have spoken in favor of the new format, others have maintained that the traditional format could return.

Here are three reasons why the decentralized draft didn't work and should never return.

Three reasons why the NHL's decentralized draft shouldn't return

NHL: NHL draft - Source: Imagn

#1: Lack of a unique experience

The NHL draft floor was one of the key things that made the event unique. With all 32 teams on hand, it was easy to see when there was activity on the draft floor.

If an exec from one team picked up the phone or suddenly made his way over to another team's table, fans took note and began constructing theories as to what was happening.

Now, the NHL draft feels just like other US-based sports drafts, and while that isn't necessarily an outright bad thing, we lose the unique format that made the NHL draft so special.

NHL: NHL Draft - Source: Imagn

#2: NHL "Draft House"

To bridge the gap between the traditional draft format we know and the new decentralized draft, the league created a "Draft House" complete with a 360° camera so newly drafted players could engage with execs after being selected.

Throughout the night, there were audio issues, and at one point, the Ottawa Senators front office couldn't even communicate.

While the league attempted to make the decentralized draft feel more like the typical format by bringing players and execs together virtually, it simply wasn't the same, and even without the technical glitches, it lacked the authenticity of seeing players interact with execs live.

NHL: NHL draft - Source: Imagn

#3: No behind-the-scenes wheeling and dealing

While seeing teams on the draft floor provided an engaging experience for fans and allowed for execs from various teams to all rub shoulders, it isn't just what happens on-camera that's missing.

Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell shed light on how the decentralized draft is changing things behind the scenes as well. He was quoted by the New York Times as saying:

“There’s no running into guys at the hotel, at the venue, on a shuttle bus. So, no small talks (that) can lead to larger discussions. There’s also no way to make other teams think you’re working on a trade that might conflict with a player they’re trying to get from you.

"It’ll be harder to play the draft-floor shenanigans that veteran GMs know how to play. There’s some strategy behind how you work the floor, too. When we’re on the phone with another GM (in this year’s set-up), the other GMs don’t see that.”

From the sounds of things, the new format isn't set in stone, so there's a chance we get to see the draft return to its usual format next year.

