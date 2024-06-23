3 reasons why Philadelphia Flyers should not have rushed Matvei Michkov’s NHL entry

The Philadelphia Flyers’ seventh-overall pick from 2023 could be joining the club this upcoming season, ESPN reports based on multiple sources. According to ESPN, Matvei Michkov has been released from his KHL contract to play in North America for the 2024-2025 season.

It appears that the Philadelphia Flyers and the Russian club HC Sochi have reached an agreement to release Michkov from the three remaining years on his contract to play in the NHL. While Michkov’s arrival could provide the Philadelphia Flyers’ lineup with a huge boost, there is no guarantee that Michkov’s transition to the NHL will be seamless.

With that in mind, let’s discuss three reasons why the Philadelphia Flyers should have waited longer before bringing their 19-year-old Russian prospect to North America.

3 reasons why the Philadelphia Flyers should have waited on Matvei Michkov

#1: Young players rarely make an immediate impact on the NHL

Young players, whether forwards or defensemen, rarely make an immediate impact on the NHL. They generally need time to develop by playing an additional year in juniors or the NCAA following their draft year. In most instances, top prospects arrive in training camp but end up playing in the AHL as they transition to the pro game.

A good example is the Seattle Kraken’s Shane Wright. Wright was the fourth overall pick in 2022. The Kraken expected Wright to jump straight into the NHL. However, Wright struggled, needing to shuffle between the AHL and NHL. The 20-year-old center spent a full season in the AHL, honing his game in order to play a meaningful role in Seattle.

As such, chances are Michkov will most likely play in the AHL at some point this upcoming season. While he could transition easily into the NHL, that’s highly unlikely, especially coming over from Europe.

#2: The Flyers are still in a rebuild

It’s easy to forget that the Philadelphia Flyers are still in a rebuild, given how they challenged for a playoff spot this past season. Nevertheless, the Flyers are not quite a playoff contender yet. While that situation may bode well for Michkov, it may work against him.

The Philadelphia Flyers are still a young team looking for an identity under coach John Tortorella. Thus, Michkov may struggle to find a permanent role on the team. If that’s the case, Michkov may end up playing all over the lineup until he finds a role that’s more suitable for his development at this time.

Ultimately, moving around the lineup would be detrimental to Michkov’s development instead of coming into a specific role already carved out for him.

#3: Michkov may have trouble fitting into Tortorella’s system

Tortorella is known for playing a tough, physical, highly structured game. Tortorella demands a lot from his players, especially those in bottom-six roles. Given Michkov’s skill and playmaking abilities, he seems destined for a top-six role.

However, Michkov may not be ready to be a top-six forward in the NHL yet. So, does Tortorella use Michkov as a grinder on the third or fourth lines? Most likely not. Therefore, Michhkov seems almost destined to start the season in the AHL unless the Flyers allow him to play a few games to start the season before sending him down for good.