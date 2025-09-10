Sidney Crosby has spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but rumors have started to swirl over a potential trade.

The Penguins are likely to start a rebuild, and given that Crosby only has a couple of years left, many fans want to see him play for a competitive team. Meanwhile, Crosby's agent Pat Brisson said a trade is a possibility.

"It's always a possibility, you know? It's been three years they haven't made the playoffs. It all depends on how Sid is going to be and how the team is going to do," Brisson said, via Sportsnet.

A team that has been linked to Crosby is the Canadiens, and here are three reasons why he should accept a trade to Montreal.

3 reasons why Sidney Crosby should consider a move to the Canadiens

#1, A chance to play in the playoffs

The biggest reason why fans want to see Sidney Crosby traded is so he can play in the playoffs again.

Crosby hasn't played in the playoffs since 2022. Crosby is a legend of the sport and deserves to be playing playoff hockey. However, with Pittsburgh likely to be one of the worst teams for the next couple of years, Crosby won't get the chance to be in the playoffs.

#2, He grew up a Canadiens fan

Sidney Crosby has said he wants to play his entire career with the Penguins, but if he's going to be traded to another team, the Canadiens are likely the team.

Growing up, Crosby was a Montreal fan, so getting to play for his childhood team would be a cool thing for the future Hall of Famer.

Crosby, meanwhile, says he understands why he has been linked to Montreal.

“I get it,” Crosby said of the links to the Canadiens. “Trust me, growing up a Montreal fan and being from not too far from there, I understand how passionate they are. You know whether it’s those experiences or guys that I’ve played with that have played there, or playing there in the playoffs or 4 Nations — all these different things — I get it."

Crosby ending his career close to home and for his childhood team would be a cool way to go out.

#3, Play for an Original Six Franchise

The final reason why Sidney Crosby should accept a trade to Montreal is that he can play for an iconic franchise.

If Crosby doesn't spend his entire career with the Penguins, he should play for an iconic franchise like Montreal. He would get the treatment he deserves, and it would be a nice touch on his resume playing for an Original Six franchise.

