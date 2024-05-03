3 reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs will clinch the series against the Bruins 

On Thursday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs won 2-1 in Game 6 of their opening-round series against the Boston Bruins. Now that the series is even (3-3) for the first time since Game 2, there is a lot at stake on Saturday night when the two teams meet for the final time in 2023–24.

Despite being the underdogs, Toronto has made a series out of it and could win Game 7 and the series.

3 reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs will clinch the series

#3. Maple Leafs improve to 2-0 without Auston Matthews

In Game 4, Auston Matthews left the contest in the second period and did not return. In his absence, the Maple Leafs lost 3-1 and faced a 3-1 series deficit.

After being ruled out of Game 5, Toronto won their second game in overtime (2-1), forcing a Game 6 at home on Thursday night. Without their star player in the lineup, other players came up to secure another victory, bringing the series back to Boston for Game 7.

Toronto improved to 37-19-2 without Matthews in the lineup, including 2-0 in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

#2. Joseph Woll is playing better than Jeremy Swayman

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs

At the beginning of the season, Toronto signed Ilya Samsonov as their starting goalie, but the Russian netminder crashed and burned in the first half of the season. In his place, Joseph Woll took the reigns.

However, a lower-body injury delayed the remainder of the regular season, leaving him out for three months and displaying symptoms of rust when he returned in March. However, since being called in relief in Game 5, he has held the Bruins to just two goals in 139 minutes, resulting in a .964 save percentage.

In comparison, Woll has outplayed Jeremy Swayman, who played every minute outside of Game 2, giving up eight goals in 299 minutes with an impressive .947 save percentage.

Although Swayman has kept the defensively inept Bruins in every contest since Game 5, Woll could end up being the series MVP if the Maple Leafs clinch Game 7.

#1. All the pressure is on Boston NOT to lose

In 2022–23, Boston won 65 games and secured 135 points. They drew the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and built a familiar 3-1 series lead.

In Game 5, the Bruins were one shot away from winning the series, but fate had a plan. They would lose the series in overtime in Game 7 in front of their fans at TD Garden, where Game 7 was against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

As the favorites against Toronto, Boston is under pressure to win another playoff series against its Original Six rivals. If they don't, these Bruins will be known as chokers, a word no team ever wants to be associated with.