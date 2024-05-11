Since Mitch Marner debuted in 2016-17, the 27-year-old has compiled the sixth most assists in the NHL, with 445 helpers. During the same time, his teammate, Auston Matthews, has tallied the most goals, 368, outscoring Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin by 40.

After another disappointing end to a season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, there could be changes coming to the roster, especially after the firing of head coach Sheldon Keefe.

With just one more season left on his current contract and free agency looming in 2025, the Maple Leafs could try and move the three-time All-Star. With his skill and statistics, every team in the NHL will line up for his services, including the Capitals.

3 reasons why Washington Capitals should trade for Mitch Marner

#3. Marner would become Ovechkin's replacement as the face of the franchise

Ovechkin is 38 and has two seasons left on his current deal, which would run out two months before his 41st birthday. As undoubtedly the best player in franchise history, he's most likely retiring once he breaks Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record.

At just 27, Marner could become the player any team, especially the Capitals, can build around for the future. In Washington's case, no defined plan is in place for the team when Ovechkin retires.

Acquiring someone of Marner's caliber would give the fan base something to rally on while management continues to shape the roster to remain competitive once 'The Great Eight' hangs them up.

#2. The Capitals powerplay would get an immediate boost

In 2023-24, the Capitals had the 18th-best powerplay in the NHL at 20.6%, four percentage points below the Maple Leafs, who finished 7th at 24.0%.

Marner is an excellent powerplay specialist. He has 151 assists on the man advantage, which accounts for 33.9% of his career total of 445. Although he's not known as a powerplay goal scorer (44), he does have nine shorthanded goals on his resume.

Mitch Marner and Alex Ovechkin battle against one another.

For almost two decades, Ovechkin has been the most lethal skater in the history of powerplays. With 312 career goals on the man advantage, his totals over the next two seasons would only go up with a skilled winger feeding him passes.

Even though the Capitals' powerplay lineup isn't as threatening as the Maple Leafs, one player can change their dynamics, boosting production.

#1. Ovechkin would reach goal #894 quicker

Matthews scored 368 goals in 562 games, and according to StatHead.com, Marner has assisted 132 of them, accounting for 35.8% of the center's career goal total.

For 17 seasons, Ovechkin had Nicklas Backstrom setting him up for lamplighters, connecting on 279 goals. Unfortunately, Backstrom departed the team early last season, resulting in a prolonged slump for the Capitals captain, who finished with 31 goals, the lowest total in an 82-game season.

Without an elite playmaker on his line, goals were harder to come by for Ovechkin, who is inching closer and closer every day to the all-time goal record. If the Maple Leafs' all-star winger joined him in the nation's capital, there's a chance that record would fall in 2024-25, putting to bed any doubts on whether he'd break it.