3 standout Florida Panthers players from impressive 5-1 win over Hurricanes in ECF Game 1 ft. Sergei Bobrovsky

The Florida Panthers did not break a sweat in their Game 1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

The Cats built a 5-1 lead in the third period, as they continued rolling after their 6-1 thrashing of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of their Round 2 series two nights before.

Carter Verhaeghe (PPG), Aaron Ekblad, A.J. Greer, Sam Bennett (PPG), and Eetu Luostarinen scored for the Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, Sebastian Aho and Jackson Blake got the tallies for the Carolina Hurricanes.

So, here’s a look at three standout Florida Panthers players from their Game 1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

3 standout Florida Panthers players from Game 1 over Carolina Hurricanes

#3 Evan Rodrigues

One of the players that had gone cold for the Florida Panthers was Evan Rodrigues. But in Game 1 against Carolina, Rodrigues notched two assists on two fantastic plays to get back on the scoresheet.

Here’s a look at Rodrigues’ first assist:

Rodrigues did a great job of picking up the puck following a Carolina turnover and feeding Ekblad for the goal.

Now, here’s a look at Rodrigues’ second assist:

With the Cats on the power play, Rodrigues circled the puck, leaving it to Sam Bennett who beat Frederik Andersen from beyond the face-off circle.

The replay showed how Rodrigues dropped the puck and then headed to the front of the net to screen the Hurricanes’ goalie. The play worked and the Panthers got a 4-1 lead.

#2 Carter Verhaeghe

Carter Verhaeghe had a great Game 1 for the Florida Panthers, notching a goal and an assist in nearly 13 minutes of ice time. While he wasn’t on the ice for very long, he made his time count.

Verhaeghe opened the scoring with a power play goal in the first period. Here’s a look:

Verhaghe took a great pass from Matthew Tkachuk in tight. Then, he fought off Canes defenseman Dmitry Orlov and backhanded the puck past Andersen for the game’s opening goal.

Verhaghe also assisted on Sam Bennett’s power play goal, making Game 1 a night to remember for the Panthers forward.

#1 Sergei Bobrovsky

Sergei Bobrovsky was the game’s first star as he made 31 saves on the night. He was sharp and did not show any sign of fatigue after coming off a seven-game series against Toronto.

Bobrovsky’s performance earned him the game’s first star, setting the tone for what could be a short series, much like it was the last time the Panthers and Hurricanes met in 2023.

The Panthers will be looking to take a 2-0 series lead on Thursday night before heading back home for Games 3 and 4 in Florida.

