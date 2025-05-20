3 struggling Florida Panthers players who need to step up against Hurricanes in ECFs feat. Matthew Tkachuk

The Florida Panthers are set to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final starting on Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

The Panthers took the long road to get past the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 2 but managed to make it to the Conference Final with a convincing 6-1 victory in Game 7 last Sunday night.

However, three Florida Panthers players have been largely non-factors thus far in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, meaning that they will need to step up against the Hurricanes if the Cats are to return to the Stanley Cup Final.

So, here’s a look at three struggling Florida Panthers players who must step up against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

3 struggling Florida Panthers players who need to step up in Eastern Conference Final

#3 Evan Rodrigues

Evan Rodrigues will be looking to step it up against the Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

Evan Rodrigues is the Swiss Army knife of the Florida Panthers squad. He’s the sort of player that can play a key role anywhere in the lineup.

However, Rodrigues has been largely inconsequential this postseason. He’s registered four assists in 12 games to go with a minus-1 rating. While he’s averaging 14:22 per game, it’s not the ice time indicative of a top-six forward.

If this trend continues, Rodrigues could be permanently entrenched in a bottom-six role with his ice time further dwindling. That is why he must step up and provide secondary scoring as the series against the Hurricanes figures to be a tight-checking affair.

#2 Gustav Forsling

The Cats need Forsling to regain his form from last spring - Source: Imagn

Gustav Forsling was a revelation for the Florida Panthers last spring. He rose to become a top-pairing defenseman as he made considerable strides.

This postseason, however, Forsling hasn’t been quite the top-pairing defenseman the team would like him to be. He’s been stuck in the bottom four while producing little offensively.

Forsling’s two assists in 12 games don’t look encouraging, particularly when factoring in situations in which he’s been burned defensively.

If Forsling can step up in the Eastern Conference Final, the Panthers will look like a lock to return to the Stanley Cup Final.

#1 Matthew Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk must be a difference-maker for the Panthers - Source: Imagn

On paper, Matthew Tkachuk has had a decent postseason. He’s notched nine points in 12 games. But upon closer inspection, Tkachuk hasn’t been all that impressive since Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

In his opening playoff game, Tkachuk registered three points. Since then, he’s scattered his points throughout the remainder of games.

Tkachuk registered an assist in each of the three straight wins the Panthers got over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 2, but failed to register anything in the last two tilts.

Additionally, Tkachuk’s ice time has fluctuated significantly, swinging from over 20 minutes a night to a low of 15. That situation seems to indicate a perceived lack of consistency on Tkachuk’s part.

The Panthers will be hoping that Tkachuk can pull his game together in time for the Eastern Conference Final and get past the Carolina Hurricanes.

