3 superstars who deserved to feature as NHL 26 cover star instead of Matthew Tkachuk

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk was named the NHL 26 cover athlete after he helped Florida win back-to-back Stanley Cups.
Tkachuk was a key reason for the Panthers' dominance and is a good cover athlete and a worthy one. However, there are some other superstars who deserve to be featured.
3 superstars who deserved to feature as NHL 26 cover athlete
#1, Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby is one of the best players of all time, but he has never graced the cover of EA NHL.
Crosby has reportedly turned it down, but with his career coming to an end, perhaps that will change. Crosby deserves to be on the cover for what he has accomplished in his career, and if he's up for it, he should have been on the cover.
In an Olympic year, he will also captain Team Canada, which helps Crosby's case as the cover athlete.
#2, Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin has graced the cover of EA NHL 07 and 21, but he should have been on the cover of EA NHL 26.
This could be Ovechkin's final year in the NHL, as this is the final year of his contract, and there have been some rumors that he wants to end his career in Russia.
If this is indeed it, EA should have honored Ovechkin by putting him on the cover. The photo could have also been his celebration after breaking the all-time goals record, which is another reason why the Russian should have been on the cover.
#3, Connor Hellebuyck
A goalie hasn't graced the cover of EA NHL since NHL 14, when Martin Brodeur was on the cover.
It's been over 10 years, and it's time for another goalie to grace the cover. Connor Hellebuyck is coming off a year where he was named MVP and won the Vezina as the top goalie, so he would be the logical choice.
Hellebuyck also projects to be Team USA's starting goalie in the Olympics, which would help his case of being on the cover.
