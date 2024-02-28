3 takeaways from the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 win over Arizona Coyotes

The Montreal Canadiens secured a much-needed 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes, ending a five-game losing streak. Goalie Sam Montembeault stood tall in the net, making 36 saves and showcasing his dynamism between the pipes. Montembeault has been one of the lone bright spots for Montreal in a season full of disappointment, and that was never truer than tonight.

Despite a valiant effort from the Coyotes, their losing streak extended to a staggering 13 games. The Canadiens capitalized on this opportunity to break their own losing streak and secure a crucial win.

The Montreal Canadiens' win was fueled by brilliant depth scoring throughout their lineup, with goals coming from Joel Armia, Jordan Harris, Tanner Pearson and Nick Suzuki. This balanced offensive attack highlights the Canadiens' ability to generate scoring opportunities from various sources, making them a formidable opponent on any given night.

3 takeaways from the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes

Sam Montembeault's standout net performance was a key component of Montreal's victory, as he thwarted numerous scoring chances from the Coyotes and provided stability between the pipes. His consistency and reliability have been invaluable for the Canadiens throughout the season.

The Arizona Coyotes' struggles continued as they were unable to halt their losing streak against a determined Montreal squad. Despite their efforts, they were ultimately unable to overcome the Canadiens' depth scoring and Montembeault's strong goaltending performance, extending their streak to 13 games.

#1 Samuel Monembeault is once again stellar in net for Montreal

Sam Montembeault's stellar net performance for the Montreal Canadiens was yet another example of his reliability and skill between the pipes this season. His 36-save effort played a crucial role in securing the victory for Montreal and providing a much-needed boost for the team.

#2 Arizona Coyotes losing streak extends to a baker's dozen

The Arizona Coyotes' 13-game losing streak underscores the challenges they've faced this season and the need for improvement moving forward. Despite their efforts, they were unable to overcome Montreal's determined performance, extending their streak to a concerning length.

#3 Montreal spreads goals between four separate players in well-rounded effort

Montreal's depth scoring proved to be a decisive factor in their victory, with contributions from multiple players throughout the lineup. This balanced offensive attack not only secured the win against the Coyotes but also showcased the Canadiens' depth and versatility as a team.