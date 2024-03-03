3 takeaways from Montreal Canadiens 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning

On Saturday night, the Montreal Canadiens twice blew leads, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in a shootout. The Canadiens had led 2-0 and 3-2 lead before the resilient Lightning handed Montreal their seventh loss in eight games.

The win was vital for Tampa Bay's push for a playoff spot, as they remain in a tie with the Detroit Red Wings in the wild-card race. Moreover, the two points kept them six points ahead of the New York Islanders, the top team outside the playoff picture.

Although the Canadiens didn't win during their road trip through Florida, losing to the Panthers (4-3) in a shootout on Thursday, there are still a few things to discuss, so let's dig into the takeaways.

Three takeaways from Montreal Canadiens' loss to Tampa Bay Lightning

#1 Cayden Primeau is still suffering through growing pains

Cayden Primeau, Montreal Canadiens

Samuel Montembeault may lead the Canadiens' netminders with starts (29). Still, the future belongs to him and Cayden Primeau, who suffered his sixth defeat to the Lightning on Saturday night, finishing with a .900 save percentage thanks to 27 saves.

Considering that Primeau doesn't get to play too often, with just two starts in February, it's clear that he needs more ice time to close the gaps in his game.

When anyone looks at the goals that Tampa Bay scored, the elite players in its lineup found the little holes and put the puck there before the Montreal netminder had a chance to close them.

Primeau has shown that he's ready for a backup role in the NHL despite his 8-18-4 record. He needs more time to play against the best in the league to improve and be a significant part of the Canadiens' future.

Once Montreal deals away Jake Allen, Primeau will find a permanent home in the lineup. With Montembeault, the young duo could lead the Montreal comeback story.

#2 Montreal is blessed and cursed by the #4 right now

On Feb. 13, the Canadiens shut out the Anaheim Ducks 5-0. In seven games since then, except for the Buffalo Sabres game, Montreal has been surrounded by the number four, whether it's goals scored or against.

First, they lost to the New York Rangers 7-4, followed by a 4-3 defeat to the Washington Capitals. Montreal lost to Buffalo 3-1 before dropping a 4-1 contest to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The losing streak reached five games with a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils before a 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Finally, the Canadiens lost back-to-back contests to the Panthers and the Lightning, 4-3, in the shootout.

Although four is one of the most iconic numbers in franchise history, retired for the great Jean Beliveau, it's starting to ruin the Canadiens stretch drive. Interestingly, Montreal hasn't won a game when giving up at least four goals, with a 0-25-3 record, earning a 17-2-0 record when they put up at least four.

#3 The Canadiens continue to get offense from everyone in the lineup

On Saturday night, eight Montreal players found their names on the scoresheet, with Josh Anderson, Joel Armia and Jake Evans among them. Despite a 23-28-10 record, Montreal hasn't relied on one or two players to carry them through the season.

The team's leading scorer is Nick Suzuki, with 59 points, who didn't have a point against the Lightning. However, Caufield did, earning an assist to bump his total to 48 points, second best on the team.

Overall, 15 players who have played at least 34 games this year have reached double digits in points, with five scoring more than 10 goals. Nine players have more than 10 assists, indicating that coach Martin St. Louis can rely on everyone contributing to the rebuild.

Of course, this model has flaws, too; without an elite game-breaker to turn the momentum in their favor, they lose games 4-3 after blowing multiple goal leads.

It's still early in their rebuild, but Montreal should be busy at the trade deadline preparing for the 2024-25 season. Thanks to a young, talented core with Suzuki, Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, losses like on Saturday night to the talented Lightning are just part of the growing pains.