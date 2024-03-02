3 takeaways from New Jersey Devils 4-3 loss to Anaheim Ducks

On Friday night, the Anaheim Ducks beat the New Jersey Devils, thanks to one of the best performances by a rookie goalie in franchise history. Lukas Dostal made 52 saves, including a penalty shot, as the Ducks beat the Devils 4-3.

Visiting Anaheim has the third-worst point total in the NHL but jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. The Ducks restored their two-goal lead in the second, the Devils pulled one back but couldn't find another to even the contest.

The Devils have been in the market for an upgrade in net and could only dream of landing a netminder of Dostal's caliber. They could have comfortably won this contest had Nico Daws not have a .714 save percentage.

After beating the San Jose Sharks 7-2 on Tuesday, the Devils wrap up their California trip with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. Since losing to the Ducks, New Jersey remains six points out of a playoff spot.

Three takeaways from New Jersey Devils 4-3 loss to Anaheim Ducks

#1 New Jersey must acquire a goalie at the deadline to salvage the season

In a must-win game on Friday night, the Devils started Daws, who made only 10 saves to end his night with a .714 save percentage in just 39:19 of play.

In 16 games, he's 8-9-0, joining Akira Schmid (5-8-1) as the two New Jersey starters with a losing record.

Vitek Vanecek has earned a 17-9-3 record in 29 games but is sidelined with a lower-body injury. The trio is the main reason the Devils have underperformed all season and are on the cusp of missing the playoffs.

As the NHL approaches the trade deadline (Mar. 8), the franchise desperately needs a bonafide starter like Jacob Markstrom or Juuse Saros. Against the third-worst team in the standings, it should have been an easy win for the Devils, but their best efforts fell flat, as their goaltending let them down again.

#2 New Jersey almost breaks franchise shot record in defeat

On Apr. 12, 1999, the Devils lost 4-2 to the New York Islanders at Continental Airlines Arena.

During the contest, New Jersey set a franchise record with 57 shots on goal, scoring just two goals on Felix Potvin. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur surrendered four goals on 23 shots.

On Friday night, the Devils recorded their 18th game with 50 or more shots, ending the evening with 55, the second most since losing to the Islanders 25 years ago.

Furthermore, New Jersey is 8-6-3 in games when they have collected 50 or more shots, losing their last two games against the Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Mar. 3, 2023.

#3 Ducks' Dostal proves he's capable of starting job

John Gibson has been with the Ducks organization since they drafted him in the second round at the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. By 2013, he was starting over 40 games a year, and in 470 games, he has compiled a 193-199-61 record.

However, he's on the books for the next three seasons at $6.4 million but hasn't had a winning season since 2018-19. As the Ducks aim to get younger, the 30-year-old Gibson may soon find himself moved out of town in favor of a 23-year-old Dostal.

On Friday, the rookie almost broke an NHL record with his 52-save performance, showcasing his ability to be the team's future number-one goalie. Apart from stopping all but three shots he faced on the night, he denied All-Star Jack Hughes on a penalty shot in the dying seconds.

Overall, the New Jersey lost their latest contest because they don't have a game-breaker like Dostal in between the pipes. Of course, he has had his fair share of struggles this season, but in one outing, he proved how valuable an asset he is for the future.