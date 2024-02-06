3 takeaways from New York Islanders' 3-2 win over Toronto Maple Leafs

By Nathan Grella
New York Islanders v Toronto Maple Leafs
Pierre Engvall #18 of the New York Islanders celebrates his third period goal against Ilya Samsonov #35 of the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on February 05, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

The New York Islanders secured a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Pierre Engvall emerging as the hero by scoring the game-winner against his former team.

Engvall's game-winning rebound broke a 2-2 tie with just over two minutes remaining. John Tavares had earlier tied the game for Toronto on the power play, redirecting a Morgan Rielly shot. The New York Islanders' victory showed their resilience under new coach Patrick Roy and served as a statement win against a top contender in the NHL.

Despite Auston Matthews hitting both posts with a shot that could have tied the game early in the third period, Toronto struggled to convert scoring chances. Ilya Sorokin's solid goaltending and the Islanders' defensive efforts played a crucial role in denying the Maple Leafs.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

3 takeaways from New York Islanders' clutch win over Toronto Maple Leafs

The victory halted the Maple Leafs' three-game winning streak and evened Islanders' new head coach Patrick Roy's record.

The Maple Leafs, despite having opportunities, couldn't capitalize on their positive momentum from the All-Star break, extending their rough stretch. On the other hand, Mathew Barzal and Mitch Marner showcased no signs of an All-Star hangover.

#1. Engvall burns former team

Pierre Engvall, facing his former team, delivered the game-winning goal that secured the New York Islanders victory. Engvall's ability to capitalize on a rebound in a critical moment provided a sweet moment of revenge against the team he once played for and was traded away from. The goal also halted the Maple Leafs' three-game winning streak.

#2. Maple Leafs' struggles continue

Despite entering the game with positive momentum, the Maple Leafs couldn't overcome the Islanders out of the All-Star break. Toronto's offensive struggles, exemplified by Auston Matthews hitting the posts and missed opportunities, reflect a team searching for consistency.

#3. Barzal and Marner shine

Both Mathew Barzal and Mitch Marner showcased their skill and impact, dispelling any notion of an All-Star hangover. Barzal opened the scoring for the New York Islanders in the first period. Marner, part of the winning side in the All-Star three-on-three event, continued his point streak, scoring the tying goal for the Maple Leafs. However, Matthews, Rielly and Nylander weren't as lucky on the night.

