On Sunday, the New York Rangers lost their franchise-tying 10-game win streak to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, 4-2. There wasn't much time to wait to avenge that defeat however, with the two teams re-engaging on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, where Artemi Panarin netted two goals in a 4-1 Rangers victory.

Igor Shesterkin returned to the crease after having the previous contest off and built upon his immaculate record in February, 7-0-0, stopping 30 shots. His counterpart was Elvis Merzlikins, who was brilliant, surrendering just two goals on 28 shots.

Even though the final score was 4-1, New York only held a 2-1 lead in the dying minutes before sealing the win with two empty net goals.

3 takeaways from New York Rangers' 4-1 win over Columbus Blue Jackets

#1. Igor Shesterkin should be in consideration for the Vezina Trophy

Before the All-Star Game, Shesterkin was battling, earning a 4-5-1 record with a .863 save percentage in January. There were questions about his mental health because, as a former Vezina Trophy winner, he was playing uncharacteristically badly.

However, after an extended break over the All-Star Game weekend, he's been nearly unbeatable. Shesterkin has run his record to 7-0-0 with a shutout and save percentage of .959 in the past 19 days.

Outside of the Stadium Series game, where he gave up five goals to the New York Islanders, he's recorded four straight games with just one goal against in each contest.

After 38 games this season, his numbers are up to 25-12-1 with a .909 save percentage and 2.65 GAA. Considering how valuable he's been to the Rangers success this year, sitting first in the Metropolitan Division, Shesterkin will likely be a finalist for the Vezina Trophy with his outstanding play.

#2. As Artemi Panarin goes, so do the Rangers

Since not attending the annual All-Star Game for the birth of his second child, Panarin, one of the league's elite skaters, only had two goals in the first nine games back in action.

However, during the Rangers' 10-game win streak, Panarin had 15 points with three goals and 12 helpers. Moreover, he had a goal and was minus-one in the defeat on Sunday.

A few days later, Panarin bookmarked an impressive 4-1 win by tallying the game's first goal at 7:17 of the second period and firing home an empty netter at 19:48 of the third.

After breaking his previous career high of 32 goals, he is now up to 35 for the season. These numbers have many believing he should be a Hart Trophy finalist. This year, the Rangers are the first NHL team to have 40 wins and are 33-13-1 when Panarin gets a point and just 6-6-0 when he's pointless.

#3. The New York Rangers are playing their best hockey of the season

The Rangers were 5-7-2 in January with a goal differential of minus-seven. It was a bad month for the offense and the goaltending, especially after storming out the gate with a 25-9-1 record through 35 games.

On Wednesday night, New York picked up their 10th win in February to finish the month with a 10-1-0 record, including a dramatic 6-5 comeback victory at MetLife Stadium in the Stadium Series showdown with the Islanders.

The Rangers, led by Shesterkin and Panarin, are firing on all cylinders, as highlighted by their efforts in their latest win over the Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, New York's powerplay went 1-for-3 while their penalty-killing was perfect.

Considering the talent in the lineup, the group is finding ways to score that don't involve special teams and getting pucks on the net. Meanwhile, the defense is bending but not breaking while giving up an average of 29.57 shots a game.

Even though Shesterkin and partner Jonathan Quick are busy every night, the duo makes the necessary saves, and the Rangers keep winning. As one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, these winning habits they are developing late in the season should help them face adversity in the Stanley Cup playoffs.