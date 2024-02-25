3 takeaways from the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a thrilling 4-3 victory against the Colorado Avalanche, extending their winning streak to seven games. Tyler Bertuzzi stole the spotlight on his 29th birthday, delivering a remarkable hat trick performance that propelled the Maple Leafs to victory at Ball Arena.

Three takaways from the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 comeback win over the Colorado Avalanche

Previewing the key takeaways from the game, Tyler Bertuzzi's standout performance on his birthday emerged as the defining factor in Toronto's win. With his first multigoal game since 2021, Bertuzzi showed exactly why the Toronto Maple Leafs were quick to pounce on the veteran's contract in the offseason. His clutch goals proved instrumental in overcoming a formidable opponent in the Colorado Avalanche.

Both goalies were solid in net, however, Ilya Samsonov emerged victorious over Alex Georgiev for the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche started out the game in control with an early 2-0 lead, however the Toronto Maple Leafs' Bertuzzi, Domi and Nylander line had their best game of the season, combining for seven total points on the night and clinching the win for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

#1 Tyler Bertuzzi lights the lamp thrice on his birthday

It was a 29th birthday to remember for Tyler Bertuzzi. Tyler Bertuzzi's hat trick heroics highlighted his ability to rise to the occasion and deliver under pressure, something that the Maple Leafs have had plenty of during their seven game winning streak. His timely goals not only energized the Maple Leafs but also served as a testament to his resilience and offensive talent.

#2 Colorado Avalanche start out strong

Despite losing the game in the end, the Colorado Avalanche showcased their offensive firepower with a quick two-goal lead. Led by Nathan MacKinnon's stellar playmaking, assisting on each of the first two early goals for the Avs, the Avalanche surged ahead, capitalizing on scoring opportunities to put pressure on the Maple Leafs' defense. However, Tyler Bertuzzi's resilience and determination ultimately proved decisive, as they rallied back to secure the win.

#3 All-Stars give massive multi point performances

The game witnessed multi-point performances from several star players on both teams, including Nathan MacKinnon, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. Nathan MacKinnon was able to bury three assists on each of the Avalanche goals. Nylander notched three apples as well. Marner also had an assist and added to the Toronto Maple Leafs score in the second period with a goal.