3 teams Martin Necas should not be traded to by Carolina Hurricanes feat. Blackhawks

The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to trade Martin Necas this summer. Necas is a pending RFA and has been the subject of trade rumors since the Hurricanes were eliminated from the playoffs.

Necas has been a solid player for the NHL, but a change of scenery could be needed for the former first-round pick. Last season, Necas recorded 24 goals and 29 assists for 53 points in 77 games, but one year ago, he recorded 71 points, which is his career-high.

Plenty of teams have shown interest in him, like the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, and Montreal Canadiens, among others. But here are three teams that have been linked to Necas that they shouldn't trade him to.

3 teams Martin Necas should not be traded to by Carolina Hurricanes

#1: Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have reported interest in Martin Necas, but Carolina shouldn't trade him there.

The Hurricanes are a Stanley Cup contender, and if they deal Necas, they need to get quality NHL players back in return. Draft picks and prospects shouldn't be the package that Carolina is after, which is really all Chicago can offer.

The Hurricanes need to improve their NHL roster as they likely will lose Jake Guentzel in free agency. So, if all Chicago can offer is a package of draft picks, it isn't what Carolina is after.

#2: Utah

Utah, who will debut next season, is expected to be one of the most active teams this offseason, with them having plenty of cap space and draft picks as ammo for trades.

But, like the Blackhawks, the biggest thing Utah can offer Carolina is draft picks, which isn't something the Hurricanes should be interested in.

The Hurricanes should trade Necas for another quality NHL player, and Utah doesn't have anyone who stands out that they would trade.

#3: San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks are deep in their rebuild, but it has been reported that they have an interest in Martin Necas.

San Jose has the No. 1 overall pick, but they will use it to select Macklin Celebrini. The Sharks don't have many trade chips that Carolina would be interested in, which is why the trade to San Jose shouldn't happen.