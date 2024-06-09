3 teams who may immensely benefit from new $88 million salary cap feat. Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are among the teams that could see a significant benefit from the increase in the salary cap next year. The league is set to raise the cap from $83.5 million in 2023-24 to $88 million in 2024-25.

With that increase, several clubs can improve their rosters while addressing key gaps. However, some clubs stand the benefit more than others, given their current roster construction, pending free agents, and players already locked into contracts.

So, let’s take a look at three teams that may immensely benefit from the increase in the salary cap.

Vancouver Canucks among teams who may immensely benefit from the new $88 million cap

#1. Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres are projected to have over $23 million in available cap space, according to CapFriendly. The Sabres have their core locked up for the foreseeable future as top scorers Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson are signed until 2030. Also, Alex Tuch is signed for two more years, while Jeff Skinner is on the books till 2027.

On the blue line, star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is under contract till 2032, and up-and-coming prospect Owen Power is signed until 2031. With other players under contract for next year and some beyond, the Sabres can use the cap space to improve upfront and on the blue line.

Nevertheless, the most important player to sign is Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Luukkonen is expected to become the Sabres’ starting goaltender. As such, the Sabres can confidently lock him up now and still have cap space to sign a veteran backup.

#2. Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks are projected to have over $33 million in cap space for the upcoming season. While that is a significant amount of cap space, every penny will come in handy as the rebuilding club has a number of free agents to sign.

Among restricted free agents are forwards Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Max Jones, Brett Leason and Isac Lundestrom. On the blue line, Jackson LaCombe, Gustav Lindstrom and Urho Vaakanainen are also restricted free agents. While the Ducks may not keep all of them, they will have the cap space to bring back the players they want.

The remaining cap space can be used to sign unrestricted free agents. The Ducks should have enough space to pursue big-name free agents like Steven Stamkos or perhaps explore a trade with an upcoming free agent, like the Leafs’ Mitch Marner, confidently knowing they have the cap space to sign the player to an extension.

#3. Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks were a good team this past season. With a little over $24 million in cap space, the Canucks can address various needs. With core players like Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes signed for at least three more seasons, the club can pursue their pending free agents.

The biggest names hitting the market for the Canucks are Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm. The Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin can strive to re-sign both players, knowing he has the cap space to do some.

Then, there’s the issue of Brock Boeser. He will be a free agent after next season. Signing key free agents like Lindholm and Zadorov could allow Allvin to negotiate an extension with Boeser, eliminating the need to trade him mid-season.

Overall, Vancouver could potentially fill in the blanks for next season, allowing the club to improve on this year’s second-round playoff appearance.