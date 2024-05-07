3 things Boston Bruins did right in Game 1 against Florida Panthers

The Boston Bruins stunned the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the second-round series on Monday, winning 5-1.Boston played well from the get-go and after going down 1-0, it scored five straight to win with ease.

The Bruins did a lot of good things in Game 1, so let's take a look at three things they did well:

Three things Boston Bruins did well in Game 1

#1 Jeremy Swayman makes timely saves

Jeremy Swayman was the best player in the first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he continued the same in Game 1.

Swayman made key saves to keep the momentum in Boston's favor. The Bruins started out well, and by making big stops, Swayman was able to keep this team in it.

"I think we had a great start in general, which gets me going," Swayman told reporters in Florida, via Hockey News.

"I think my job is to stop regardless of what kind of save it is, and we were fortunate to get that early save and getting pucks early to the net, so that was something that we could build on."

Swayman ended the game with 38 saves on 39 shots.

#2 Penalty kill

Boston did a great job not allowing Florida's power play to get going. The Bruins' penalty kill was phenomenal against the Maple Leafs, and the success continued in this series.

Florida has a potent offense, and their power play was eighth-best in the NHL this season. The Panthers ended Game 1 going 0-3 on the power play and didn't get many good looks.

If the Boston Bruins continue to play this well on the penalty kill, they will have a chance of upsetting Florida.

#3 Refocusing after giving up the first goal

The Bruins allowed the first goal of the game but did a good job not allowing that to get to them.

In Game 7 against Toronto, Boston allowed the first goal of the game but didn't let that impact them, as they scored quickly and won in OT.

Against Florida, Boston stayed to their game after allowing the first goal and scored five straight.

“That’s just our mentality," Lohrei said. "Such a great group we have, great leaders. Just kind of rebounding and focused on the next shift and the next play. Pretty cool to see.”

The Boston Bruins stayed to their game, and it allowed them to play well to get the win.