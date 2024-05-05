3 things Boston Bruins did right in Game 7 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins salvaged their season by pulling out a gritty 2-1 OT win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Star David Pastrnak knocked home a loose puck that sent the Bruins to a second-round matchup with the Florida Panthers.

As the Bruins get ready for a rematch of last year’s first-round upset, it’s worth taking a look at three things the Bruins got right in game 7 tonight.

3 things the Boston Bruins got right in game 7

#1: They hung in there

The Bruins came out strong in the first period but eventually lost momentum as the Leafs dominated the second period. For a while, it looked like the Leafs were going to win the game by a wide margin. However, the Bruins hung tough and did not waver.

Then, the William Nylander goal midway through the third period did not shake the Boston Bruins as Hampus Lindholm tied the game 81 seconds later.

The Leafs continued to pour on the pressure down the game’s final moments, but the B’s held their ground, keeping the game tied and sending it to overtime.

In overtime, the B’s took advantage of a mental lapse by the Leafs, ending the series at home.

#2: Jeremy Swayman played like a Vezina-caliber goalie

Jeremy Swayman is the Boston Bruin’s MVP so far this postseason. It’s impossible to blame him for any of the B’s three losses to Toronto. But his performance in game 7 kept Boston in the game. If not for Swayman, the Bruins would not be celebrating their series win.

Moving forward, the Boston Bruins will need to score much more to support Swayman. While the Bruins’ defense played well overall during the first round, the scoring will need to support Swayman, as he cannot keep stealing games for Boston as he did tonight.

#3: The stars showed up when needed

Much of the talk heading into tonight’s game 7 was Pastrnak and captain Brad Marchand going cold during games 5 and 6. The duo was kept off the scoresheet during those two games.

However, Pastrnak showed up when the B’s needed a hero. While not the prettiest of goals, his OT winner came at the perfect time.

Overall, Marchand ended the series with eight points, while Pastrnak had five. Jake DeBrusk added five points, with Hampus Lindholm chipping in four.

The Bruins will need all the scoring they can get against the Panthers. Florida has the firepower to score in bunches, while their stingy defense can shut down top offenses. The Panthers kept the Tampa Bay Lightning in check during their first-round series.