3 things Boston Bruins did wrong in Game 4 loss to Florida Panthers

The Boston Bruins dropped game 4 of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers 3-2. With the win, the Panthers have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead.

With the Bruins on the brink of elimination, questions emerge about their chances of a comeback in this series. That is why it’s worth looking into three things the Boston Bruins got wrong in game 4.

3 things the Boston Bruins got wrong in game 4

#1: The Bruins couldn’t hold the lead

The Boston Bruins looked in good shape heading into the first intermission, leading 2-0 on goals by David Pastrnak and Brandon Carlo. The Bruins still led 2-1 after 40 minutes, but things went south in the third.

The B’s gave up a powerplay goal to Sam Bennett, of all people. Then, Sasha Barkov scored the game-winner at 7:31.

The third period was particularly tough for Boston as they couldn’t get much momentum going. The B’s took four penalties, opening the door for the Bennett game-tying goal.

Boston will need to work harder to lock down a lead if they go ahead in game 5.

#2: Jeremy Swayman could not steal the game

It seems the Jeremy Swayman magic that frustrated the Toronto Maple Leafs has worn off. While Swayman made 39 saves, the Boston Bruins could not respond by playing a better defensive game.

In fact, the Panthers outshot the Bruins 41-18, showing just how much Florida swarmed the Boston Bruins’ netminder.

Perhaps the best example was during the third-period powerplay that led to the Sam Bennet goal. It was the fifth Florida powerplay. Despite giving up the goal, Swayman made 11 saves against the Panthers’ powerplay.

The Boston side cannot rely on Jeremy Swayman to steal every game for them. The B’s must ensure they play a solid defensive game, allowing the shot count to remain relatively close.

Moreover, the B’s cannot afford to concede six penalties in the game and expect to win.

#3: The top defensive pairing failed

The Bruins’ top defensive pairing of Charlie McAvoy and Mason Lohrei had a tough game. The duo registered a minus-2 while failing to register a shot on goal.

Considering Bruins’ coach Jim Montgomery relied on McAvoy to play over 25 minutes in game 4, the Bruins' top D-man needs to contribute more in holding the lead.

On the bright side, the duo of Brandon Carlo and Hampus Lindholm had a much better game, with Carlo scoring Boston’s second goal.

The Bruins’ defense will need to step up in game 5 in Florida on Tuesday if they are serious about forcing a game 6.