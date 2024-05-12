3 things Carolina Hurricanes need to do to win in Round 2 against the New York Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers in Game 4 to force a Game 5 at Madison Square Garden. Despite the Hurricanes being in a tough spot, there’s hope they can rally to defeat New York.

While it won’t be easy, there are three main things the Hurricanes need to do in order to make history.

3 things the Carolina Hurricanes need to do to get past the New York Rangers

#3: Make the most of their powerplay opportunities

The Hurricanes are 1 for 17 on the powerplay in the first four games of this series. The Canes had not scored until Brady Skjei netted the team’s first goal with the man advantage. In the end, the Hurricanes were 1 for 2 on the powerplay.

If the Canes can make the most of their powerplay opportunities, they have a chance to force a 6 and potentially even the series.

However, if the Canes’ powerplay struggles continue in Game 5, the series may be over next Monday night.

#2: Ride Frederik Andersen until the wheels fall off

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour started Pyotr Kotchetkov in Game 3, looking to create a spark. While Kotchetkov played reasonably well, the Canes dropped the game in overtime on a weak goal.

In Game 4, Brind’Amour went back to Frederik Andersen, who kept the Canes in the game, making 22 saves to earn the win.

Overall, Andersen has posted a 2.63 GAA and an .897 SV% this postseason. While the numbers are not overwhelming, the Carolina Hurricanes need to ride Andersen until the wheels fall off. Andersen has proven to be a reliable starting goaltender, providing key saves in important situations.

Ultimately, Brind’Amour and company need to trust that Andersen will hold the fort. Doing so will allow the team to focus on playing solid defense and generating enough offense to get back into the series.

#1: Get more scoring from the bottom six

The Carolina Hurricanes’ top two lines have carried much of the offensive weight. Sebastian Aho leads the club with 10 postseason points, while Andrei Svechnikov and Jake Guentzel have nine apiece.

The line of Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal and Teuro Tervainen combined for six goals, with Staal chipping in just one assist.

However, the bottom six need to produce more. The Rangers have been effective at mostly containing the Hurricanes' attack to the top six. That’s where depth pieces such as Evgeny Kuznetsov have been a breath of fresh air.

But beyond Kuznetsov, there isn’t much to say for the rest of the bottom six. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is pointless in nine games, while Jordan Martinook has two points and Jack Drury three.

The Carolina Hurricanes need more from their bottom six to beat the Rangers. If the bottom six can make an impact in Game 5, it may open the door for the Canes’ depth pieces to make a difference.